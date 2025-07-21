



In response to recent political discourse surrounding former US President Donald Trump’s assertions of brokering a "ceasefire" during an India-Pakistan conflict, India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, delivered a strong and unequivocal message asserting the nation’s sovereignty. Speaking on July 19 to officer trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) 2024 batch, Vice President Dhankhar emphasised that no external power has the authority to dictate how India manages its internal or external affairs.





He urged the public and officials not to be swayed by external narratives, highlighting the importance of decision-making rooted in national leadership and autonomy as a sovereign nation. While acknowledging that India operates as part of the international community and values diplomatic engagement and mutual respect, Dhankhar underscored that the final authority over national matters rests with India’s own leadership.





The Vice President’s comments came amid demands from opposition parties for the central government to clarify its position following Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he facilitated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.





These claims began to circulate especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, with Trump suggesting he played a crucial role in de-escalating tensions and even asserting, without substantiated evidence, that five fighter jets were downed in clashes between the two nations—claims that have not been corroborated by official sources.





While Pakistan publicly expressed gratitude to the US president for his perceived role, India has consistently rebuffed these assertions, maintaining that any engagements or resolutions between the two countries are managed independently and not brokered by outside powers.





Dhankhar, using a cricket analogy, illustrated the futility of reacting to every provocative or misleading external claim, suggesting that mature leadership involves discernment—"leaving the bad balls," as he put it.





He noted that debating every statement made by foreign leaders is neither productive nor requisite, likening it to unnecessary wrestling matches over who said what. Ultimately, the Vice President’s address reinforced India’s firm stance on its independence in decision-making, its refusal to accept external interference, and its confidence in steadily managing its diplomatic and defence affairs according to its national interest.





Based On WION Report







