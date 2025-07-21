



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom from July 23 to 24, 2025, at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The agenda for this high-profile visit centres on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with a particular focus on areas including trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education, and people-to-people exchanges.





A major highlight of this visit is the expected formalisation and signing of the long-negotiated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both sides finalized in May. This FTA is regarded as a balanced, equitable, and ambitious trade deal that aims to enhance bilateral trade in goods and services and open up new avenues for employment in both countries. It is poised to deepen integration between the two economies and promote collaborations in various sectors.





During the visit, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Starmer, reviewing progress in all facets of the bilateral relationship, and will also call on King Charles III. In addition to trade and economic issues, the discussions are expected to include technology, defence cooperation, education partnerships, and pressing regional and global matters.





Following the UK leg of the trip, Modi will proceed to the Maldives from July 25 to 26 as the guest of honour for the nation’s 60th Independence Day celebrations. This marks a significant moment in India-Maldives relations, as it is the first visit by an Indian prime minister during President Mohamed Muizzu's tenure and the first such participation by a head of state or government at Maldivian independence celebrations during his presidency. The visit to the Maldives symbolizes a thaw in bilateral ties and renewed cooperation since the controversial expulsion of Indian military personnel in 2023.





In the Maldives, Modi and President Muizzu will review the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, adopted during Muizzu’s visit to India in October 2024. They are also expected to inaugurate joint projects and sign agreements across several sectors, reinforcing the importance of close ties under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision Mahasagar.





Modi’s back-to-back visits to the UK and Maldives underscore India’s push to strengthen key global partnerships, formalise trade pacts, and deepen regional cooperation in both economic and strategic domains.





Agencies







