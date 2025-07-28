



India is undergoing an accelerated and ambitious military modernisation program with over ₹3 lakh crore being allocated to upgrade its defence capabilities by 2025.





This includes large-scale procurement projects as well as a focus on indigenous development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Ministry of Defence recently approved procurements worth over ₹1 lakh crore, covering critical systems such as 12 Mine Counter Measure Vessels (₹44,000 crore) and six regiments of the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system (₹36,000 crore).





Despite these steps, there is a significant gap between what the armed forces requested and what was sanctioned. The Indian Army had demanded 11 regiments of QRSAM, while only three were approved, and the Air Force’s demand was similarly unmet.





The full combined requirement for both services, totalling 22 regiments, would cost approximately ₹1.12 lakh crore, with each regiment valued around ₹6,000 crore. The government’s partial approval falls well short of the full demand, underscoring a tension between capability needs and budget allocations.





The QRSAM system is critical to India's layered air defence strategy. Being an indigenous missile defence system developed by DRDO, it provides short-range (30 km radius) interception capability against fighters, drones, and helicopters, complementing longer-range systems like the Russian S-400 (with a 400 km range) and the indigenous Akash missile (100-200 km range).





This layered approach aims to address new security threats highlighted by Operation Sindoor and repeated drone incursions, primarily by Pakistan and China-backed forces. The “Baby S-400” nickname for QRSAM reflects its role as a fast, flexible shield filling gaps unaddressed by longer-range assets and emphasising quick reaction and dense threat environment defence.





Meanwhile, strategic fighter aircraft procurement continues alongside missile defence modernisation. While the Ministry of Defence is heavily investing in indigenous manufacturing and diversified defence supply chains targeting ₹3 lakh crore in production by 2029, the Air Force is reportedly favouring additional Rafale jets over stealthier options like the F-35. This goes against some expectations and indicates a preference for proven, immediately available platforms for power projection amid China-Pakistan tensions.





India’s defence modernisation in 2025 reflects a massive and multifaceted effort to enhance military readiness, focusing on domestic manufacturing, multi-layered air defence, and strategic acquisitions.





However, the shortfall between the Army’s ₹1.12 lakh crore air defence request and the ₹36,000 crore actually approved signifies ongoing budgetary constraints and prioritisation challenges.





The Indian government appears to be balancing urgent capability needs against fiscal and strategic considerations, yet the partial fulfilment of the QRSAM demand indicates that full air defence modernisation remains a work in progress, vital to securing India’s future defence posture.





In Summary





Over ₹3 lakh crore allocated for defence modernisation by 2025, targeting indigenous production expansion up to ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.





Recently approved ₹1 lakh crore plus procurement includes ₹44,000 crore for naval vessels and ₹36,000 crore for six QRSAM regiments.





Army demanded 11 QRSAM regiments; only 3 approved. Air Force demand also unmet, reflecting ₹1.12 lakh crore full demand vs ₹36,000 crore sanctioned gap.





QRSAM is a short-range, Indian-made air defence system filling critical gaps alongside S-400 and Akash missiles to counter drone and aerial threats.





Air Force prefers Rafale jets over F-35 in upcoming large fighter procurement, aligning with strategic priorities.





Balancing procurement costs and strategic urgency highlights challenges ahead for India’s defence modernisation momentum.





Based On Zee News Report







