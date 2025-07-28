



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in the Lok Sabha that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces were given full freedom to select their targets to deliver a strong punitive response against Pakistan for waging a proxy war through terrorism.





The operation aimed not to start a war but to demonstrate decisive use of force compelling Pakistan to back down. The strikes, launched on May 7, 2025, targeted terror camps and infrastructure of militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with the goal of punishing Pakistan for cross-border terrorism.





Rajnath Singh highlighted that the tri-service response — involving the Indian Air Force's powerful strikes on multiple Pakistani airfields, the Indian Army's strong responses on the Line of Control, and the Indian Navy's offensive posture — effectively forced Pakistan to admit defeat and seek an end to hostilities by May 10.





The Defence Minister also emphasized that India had accorded freedom to its armed forces in operational matters to ensure a befitting response.





He further clarified that Operation Sindoor has been paused, not terminated, and will be resumed if Pakistan attempts any future misadventure. Rajnath Singh asserted that no Indian soldiers were harmed during the operation and the mission was successful in achieving its objectives.





He noted that India had initially extended offers of peace but was prepared to deliver strong retaliation whenever required, referencing initiatives like the Lahore bus journey followed by powerful actions such as the Balakot strike.





The operation marked a significant shift in India's approach by signalling that terrorist attacks originating from Pakistani territory would be treated as acts of war, challenging Pakistan's nuclear deterrence doctrine.





India demonstrated its capacity to strike deep inside Pakistan including terror camps, drone hubs, airbases, and command and control centres with precision, while minimizing casualties on its side. This approach underscored India's changed security calculus and its resolve to hold Pakistan accountable for state-sponsored terrorism.





Operation Sindoor was a measured yet powerful military campaign designed to impose costs on Pakistan's proxy war strategy while avoiding full-scale war, and it succeeded in compelling Pakistan to de-escalate after initial missile and drone exchanges.





