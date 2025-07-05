



Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia has made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the fighter stream of Indian naval aviation, marking a major milestone for gender inclusivity within the Indian Navy.





This achievement was celebrated during the graduation ceremony for the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, where she and Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull were awarded the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' by Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air), on July 3, 2025.





Sub Lt Poonia's selection into the fighter stream is particularly significant because, while women officers have previously served as pilots and naval air operations officers in the Navy's maritime reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters, this is the first time a woman has been assigned to the demanding fighter aircraft cadre.





She will now undergo further training to qualify as a fighter pilot, potentially flying advanced combat jets such as the MiG-29K or the naval Rafale from India's aircraft carriers.





The Indian Navy has highlighted this development as a testament to its commitment to gender inclusivity and the promotion of 'Nari Shakti' (women power), fostering a culture of equality and opportunity within its ranks. Poonia's induction is seen as breaking a longstanding glass ceiling, paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy and reinforcing the broader trend of increasing women's participation in leadership and operational roles across India's armed forces.





Sub Lt Poonia hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and does not come from a military background. She completed her B.Tech before joining the Navy's aviation branch. Her achievement not only sets a precedent for future generations of women in the Indian Navy but also aligns with the Navy's ongoing efforts to provide equal opportunities and recognise operational competence regardless of gender.



