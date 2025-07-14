



On the occasion of France’s National Day, celebrated on July 14 to commemorate the storming of the Bastille in 1789—a seminal event symbolising the democratic ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity—India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, extended warm greetings to his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, and to the people of France.





In his message, Jaishankar highlighted the continued deepening and diversification of the strategic partnership between India and France, reflecting the robust and evolving nature of bilateral relations between the two countries.





The India-France strategic partnership, which marked its 25th anniversary in 2023, stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual trust shared by the two democracies. The partnership is anchored in shared values, including a commitment to democracy, multilateralism, and respect for international law.





Over the years, this relationship has expanded beyond its traditional pillars of defence and security, civil nuclear cooperation, and space collaboration, to encompass a wide range of emerging domains. Notably, the Indo-Pacific region has become a significant focus, underscoring both nations’ commitment to a free, open, and inclusive regional order.





Recent years have seen the India-France partnership broaden to address contemporary global challenges. Areas such as maritime security, digitalisation, cyber security, advanced computing, and counter-terrorism have become integral to bilateral cooperation.





Both countries are also working closely on issues of climate change, renewable energy, and sustainable development, reflecting a shared vision for a greener and more resilient future. The collaboration extends to economic, cultural, academic, and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the multifaceted relationship.





A symbolic highlight of this partnership was the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris in 2023, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. This event not only celebrated the historic ties between the two nations but also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across all sectors.





The India-France strategic partnership today is characterised by its depth, diversity, and dynamism. It continues to evolve in response to global developments and shared interests, positioning both countries as key partners in addressing regional and global challenges. The enduring friendship between India and France, underpinned by shared values and a common vision, promises to further strengthen in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







