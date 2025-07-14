



On July 14, 2025, the Axiom-4 mission achieved a significant milestone as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:15 a.m. EDT. This event marked the conclusion of the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS, organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX.





Following the undocking procedure from the Harmony module’s space-facing port, the Dragon spacecraft initiated a series of carefully coordinated departure burns.





These manoeuvres are designed to gradually distance the spacecraft from the ISS and set it on a safe orbital path back to Earth. The crew and their cargo are expected to splash down off the coast of California on Tuesday, July 15, after approximately 22.5 hours in transit.





Prior to departure, a heartfelt farewell ceremony took place. ISS Commander Takuya Onishi expressed deep appreciation for the Ax-4 crew’s contributions, emphasising the positive impact they had on the station’s environment and the high standard they set for future private astronaut missions.





Commander Whitson responded with gratitude, highlighting the camaraderie and exceptional teamwork experienced during the mission.



