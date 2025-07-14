



Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla has successfully completed all seven microgravity experiments and other planned activities, achieving significant milestone in the mission. Experiments on Indian strain of Tardigrades, Myogenesis, Sprouting of Methi & Moong seeds, Cyanobacteria, Microalgae, Crop seeds and Voyoger Display have been completed as planned.





On July 13, 2025, the Expedition 73 Crew members onboard International Space Station (ISS) joined Axiom-4 crew members including ISRO’s Gaganyaatri for a farewell ceremony ahead of the departure of Axiom-4 mission crew from ISS.





Gaganyaatri Shubhanshu Shukla while speaking at the farewell ceremony thanked Expedition 73 crew members for their support along with team ISRO for developing a scientific research portfolio, associated protocols as well as designing student outreach activities with national participation.





He also commented that today’s India is aspirational, fearless, confident and proud and the phrase ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ still aptly describes our country. He emphasiSed that the learnings from this mission will be beneficial to the Indian Human Space Programme.





Undocking from ISS to return journey to earth is expected today (July 14, 2025) at 16:35hrs (IST). Following a series of orbital makeovers after undocking, Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splashdown near the coast of California, USA on July 15, 2025 at 15:00hrs (IST).





ISRO







