



Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, during a speech at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on June 28, 2025, described terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as a “legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international laws”





He asserted that Pakistan would always stand by the people of Kashmir in their pursuit of self-determination and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting what he termed the Kashmiri people's “right to self-determination”.





Munir’s remarks directly challenged India’s position, stating, “What India labels as terrorism is, in fact, a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom.” He further claimed that attempts to suppress the Kashmiri movement had only made it more relevant, emphasising that Pakistan is a strong advocate for a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.





In his address, Munir also issued a warning to India, vowing a “befitting response” to any future attacks. He referenced recent military confrontations, including the 2019 Balakot strike and the more recent Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, claiming that Pakistan had acted with restraint and maturity but was prepared to respond swiftly to any perceived aggression.





Munir reiterated Pakistan’s stance as a “net region stabiliser,” asserting that despite provocations, Pakistan had demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability. He stated, “Any enemy acting on the perceived vulnerability of Pakistan under the illusion of strategic impunity or miscalculation would get a swift and very befitting response.” He also reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms within Pakistan, pledging to continue the fight to its logical conclusion.





The Indian government has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s claims, maintaining that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. Bilateral relations have remained tense, especially since India’s abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.





Munir’s statements reflect a continuation of Pakistan’s long-standing policy on Kashmir, but the timing—coming after recent cross-border violence and military standoffs—has heightened tensions and drawn strong reactions from Indian officials and media.





Agencies







