



In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha to explain the government's robust response.





Jaishankar asserted that Pakistan had crossed India's "red lines" by supporting the attack, necessitating a clear and resolute reply at both diplomatic and operational levels.





The first major diplomatic step was a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on April 23, where India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, declaring it would remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounced its support for cross-border terrorism.





The Integrated Check Post at Attari was closed immediately, and Pakistani nationals were barred from traveling under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.





Additionally, India expelled the Defence, Naval, and Air advisors of the Pakistani High Commission, reducing its permitted staff from 55 to 30.





The response continued beyond these measures, with India embarking on a global diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s long-standing use of cross-border terrorism, explaining to the international community that the Pahalgam attack targeted the region’s economy and aimed to spark communal discord. Diplomatic briefings and media outreach reinforced India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and its right to self-defence.





Operation Sindoor, launched shortly after the attack, was a coordinated military campaign that targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan, resulting in the neutralization of over 100 terrorists. This significant show of force was intended as a deterrent to further attacks and a message about the seriousness of crossing India’s red lines.





Following these operations, India and Pakistan reached a cessation of hostilities agreement on May 10, indicating a temporary pause in direct military confrontations.





Throughout parliamentary debates, Jaishankar emphasized that the government’s actions were not limited to military and diplomatic measures but were also focused on shaping international consensus on the nature of the threat posed by Pakistan-based terrorism.





These actions underscored India's commitment to defending its people and territory, demanding accountability and signalling to both Pakistan and the international community that terror attacks would carry serious consequences and be met with a comprehensive response.





Based On ANI Report





