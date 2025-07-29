



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commended the achievements of seven all-party delegations dispatched to various partner nations after Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's robust global diplomatic outreach following its resolute actions against terrorism.





Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar lauded the delegations led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shashi Tharoor, Baijayant Panda, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, and Srikant Eknath Shinde, stating that their efforts brought national pride as they engaged world leaders—including foreign ministers of host countries—who received them with great respect.





These delegations, comprising representatives from both government and opposition, public-spirited citizens, and retired diplomats, successfully communicated India's unified stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.





Jaishankar underscored that such unity is essential within the country to ensure an unwavering fight against terrorism, expressing hope that the solidarity shown abroad would also be reflected in the proceedings of Parliament.





He drew attention to the strides the Modi government has made in strengthening border infrastructure, noting a fourfold increase in the budget for border projects, with significant advancement in tunnelling, road, and bridge construction. Jaishankar contrasted this proactive approach with previous decades of neglect, attributing India's current border resilience—especially along borders with Pakistan and China—to these concerted investments.





In his remarks, Jaishankar also touched on improved relations with neighbouring countries, notably referencing India's engagement with Maldives and Sri Lanka. He cited India’s invitation to construct two new airports in Maldives as a testament to the transformation in bilateral ties—an evident shift from earlier tensions when an Indian company was ousted from an airport project.





On Sri Lanka, he contrasted current anxieties about security with past decisions like the Hambantota port’s construction, urging a reflection on historical choices versus present-day policies.





Throughout his address, Jaishankar implicitly critiqued the previous administration’s border and regional policies, framing the government’s recent actions and diplomatic successes as crucial for national security and international standing, while reaffirming India’s determination to uphold a zero-tolerance posture against terrorism both at home and on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







