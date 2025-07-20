



On July 19, 2025, Major Anwar Kakar, a senior officer in the Pakistan Army affiliated with the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) cell of the 12 Corps, was killed in a targeted bomb blast in Quetta. The attack was swiftly claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), underscoring the persistent security challenges facing Pakistan’s military in the restive Balochistan province.





The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Quetta's Jinnah Road area. According to multiple sources, including security officials, a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) was surreptitiously attached to Major Kakar’s vehicle. CCTV footage confirmed that two individuals on a motorcycle discreetly fixed the explosive to the car before swiftly departing; the device detonated shortly thereafter, killing the officer instantly. No other casualties were reported at the scene.





Major Kakar was a native of Pishin, a Pashtun-majority district in Balochistan, and was the son of Haji Akbar Kakar. He had served for over a decade in the Pakistan Army and was actively involved in major counter-insurgency operations against Baloch pro-independence armed groups. He was notably injured in the high-profile 2019 “Zerpahazag” attack when BLA’s Majeed Brigade laid siege to the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.





The Baloch Liberation Army, a banned separatist group, claimed responsibility for the assassination, specifying its Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) as the operational unit behind the attack. The BLA also highlighted that its internal intelligence wing, Zirab, provided crucial information guiding the execution of their plot. The organization stated its intention to release further details of the mission soon.





The death of Major Kakar highlights the persistent volatility in Balochistan, where nationalist insurgencies have long targeted state security forces in pursuit of greater autonomy or independence. The region has been gripped by violence tied to claims of economic exploitation and human rights abuses meted out by the central state. The BLA’s continued resurgence, use of sophisticated tactics, and open use of intelligence networks reflect a significant security challenge for Pakistan’s armed forces.





Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area, and Major Kakar’s remains were transported to a military hospital for formalities. Investigators confirmed details through CCTV and forensic evidence, with early indications pointing to a sophisticated, targeted attack rather than an indiscriminate bombing.





The killing of Major Kakar is part of a broader campaign of violence as Baloch insurgent groups escalate their attacks on Pakistani military personnel and infrastructure. This latest assassination reinforces the need for intensified security measures in Balochistan and demonstrates the ongoing threat posed by insurgent groups leveraging both local support and advanced operational planning.





The BLA’s public claim and promise of further statements also suggest an emboldened separatist movement, likely to continue disrupting the already fragile stability in this geopolitically significant province.





Based On ANI Report







