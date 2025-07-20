

In a notable instance of border vigilance, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak border near Khemkaran in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. On Sunday, alert BSF personnel detected unusual drone movement as it attempted to infiltrate Indian airspace from across the border.





Their swift response triggered a thorough search operation, during which troops managed to recover a DJI Mavic-3 Classic drone from a paddy field located ahead of the border fence.





Upon initial inspection, BSF officials reported that the drone was found intact and did not appear to be carrying any payload at the time of recovery. However, authorities underscored that a comprehensive forensic and technical examination has been initiated to determine the drone’s exact origin, flight path, and possible mission objectives.





Such investigative processes typically involve analysing the drone’s onboard data, examining any modifications to its hardware, and exploring potential connections to previous cross-border incidents.





A senior BSF official emphasised the significance of this interception, reaffirming the force’s unwavering commitment to national security and border integrity. The official remarked that the vigilance and timely action of the border personnel ensured another illicit cross-border intrusion attempt was foiled, thereby reinforcing the safety of the nation’s frontiers.





Incidents of drone-based infiltration attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab have seen an uptick in recent years, highlighting the evolving tactics being employed for smuggling or reconnaissance activities.





The BSF remains on high alert, routinely enhancing surveillance mechanisms and response protocols to counter such technological threats and uphold the sanctity of the nation’s borders.





