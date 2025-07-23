



On July 20, 2025, Pakistan conducted a test of its long-range ballistic missile, the Ababeel, which ended in failure. The missile suffered a critical malfunction, with damage to the wreckage indicating either a propulsion system failure or an in-flight structural breakdown.





The debris from the missile crash-landed near a village in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, causing concern among local residents and raising questions about the missile's reliability.





This event is part of a pattern, as previous tests of the Ababeel missile have also faced difficulties, with several failures reported, highlighting the missile's high failure rate in tests.





The Ababeel missile, allegedly developed by Pakistan as a medium to long-range ballistic missile with a range reportedly up to 2,200 km, is designed to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), enhancing its ability to penetrate enemy missile defence systems such as India's S-400. Defence experts have previously revealed that the missile is actually based on the existing Ghaznavi missile, but features an enlarged dummy fairing, seemingly intended to mimic a MIRV payload.





The missile’s MIRV capability is central to Pakistan’s strategic goal of maintaining credible deterrence against India’s expanding ballistic missile defence programs.





Despite its strategic importance, the missile has not yet been fully deployed, with ongoing development and testing aimed at refining its performance and technical subsystems.





According to witnesses and media reports, officials in Pakistan initially claimed the test was successful, reflecting a common pattern of official statements that sometimes contrast with observed results on the ground.





The missile’s failure in July 2025 undermines these claims and suggests persistent technical challenges, particularly related to propulsion or structural integrity during flight. The crash site in Balochistan, a region with a history of insurgency and unrest, adds layers of complexity regarding security and local impact.





U.S. intelligence reportedly monitored the missile test closely, deploying reconnaissance assets like the RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft into the Arabian Sea region to track the missile’s flight path and performance, indicating significant international attention to Pakistan’s missile development efforts.





This failure reflects ongoing challenges in Pakistan’s missile program aimed at developing a MIRV-capable ballistic missile for deterrence purposes against India, amidst regional strategic competition and evolving missile defence capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







