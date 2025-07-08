



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brasilia on Monday evening (local time) for a State Visit to Brazil after attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7. He was received at the airport by Brazil's Minister of Defence, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, and was welcomed with a traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance, which he appreciated. This visit comes at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





During his stay in Brasilia, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Lula aimed at broadening the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil. The talks will focus on areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The visit marks a significant step in strengthening India-Brazil relations, which have historic roots dating back to colonial times and have evolved into a robust partnership, especially as both countries are key members of multilateral forums such as BRICS, G-20, and the International Solar Alliance.





Before arriving in Brasilia, PM Modi described the Rio de Janeiro leg of his Brazil visit as "very productive". He participated in extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit, complimented President Lula and the Brazilian government for their effective BRICS Presidency, and emphasised that his bilateral meetings with world leaders would further boost India's global friendships.





Modi also shared a video on social media highlighting his participation in the summit, bilateral meetings, and the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Rio de Janeiro.





On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Modi met with Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi to discuss the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, reviewing cooperation in digital collaboration, defence, railways, health, agriculture, and other sectors. Both sides expressed interest in expanding the trade agreement to unlock greater economic potential and complementarities.





At the BRICS Summit, Modi addressed a session on 'Environment, COP-30 and Global Health', stating that under India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship, the grouping would be redefined to focus on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability". He affirmed India's commitment to people-centric progress during its leadership of BRICS in the coming year.





PM Modi's visit to Brazil is part of a broader five-nation tour that began in Ghana, followed by Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and now Brazil. After his engagements in Brasilia, he is scheduled to travel to Namibia on July 9, where he will also address its parliament.





Upon arrival at his hotel in Brasilia, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, further underscoring the strong people-to-people ties between India and Brazil.





Based On ANI Report





