



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on July 25, 2025, to kick off a two-day state visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Upon arrival in Malé, PM Modi was warmly received by President Muizzu along with key members of his cabinet, including the Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and the Minister of Homeland Security.





The leaders greeted each other with a warm hug, highlighting the warm diplomatic ties between the two nations.





The Maldivian capital was festively decorated with large posters of PM Modi, colorful banners, and Indian flags lining the streets. The city wore a celebratory look as the island nation prepared to welcome PM Modi, who was invited as the Guest of Honour to attend the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 26, 2025. This visit marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives.





This is PM Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and notably the first by any foreign head of state or government during President Muizzu’s tenure, who took office in November 2023. The visit is seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough, especially considering the previous period of strained ties between New Delhi and Malé under the current Maldivian government. The Indian community in the Maldives expressed great enthusiasm about the visit, reflecting strong people-to-people connections.





During his stay, PM Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with President Muizzu to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various key sectors. The two leaders are expected to take stock of progress in implementing the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a “Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,” which was adopted during President Muizzu’s visit to India in October 2024.





PM Modi’s visit also includes inaugurations of several India-assisted development projects in the Maldives, underscoring India’s ongoing commitment to the island nation’s infrastructure and emergency assistance. The visit is part of India’s broader strategic and diplomatic focus on building peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indian Ocean region, consistent with India’s "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.





Prior to his Maldives visit, PM Modi completed a two-day official trip to the United Kingdom, where he signed a landmark trade agreement intended to boost bilateral trade significantly.





In summary, PM Modi’s visit to the Maldives is a landmark event that strengthens diplomatic relations, celebrates important historical ties, showcases India’s regional commitment, and promises continued cooperation on economic, security, and development fronts between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







