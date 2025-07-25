



ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that India needs to nearly triple its current satellite count from 55 to around 150 within the next three years to meet the huge and growing demand for satellite services in the country.





This surge in satellite numbers is part of a broader vision for India to be on par with leading spacefaring nations by 2040 in terms of technology, applications, and infrastructure.





To support this expansion, ISRO has planned 12 launch vehicle missions in 2025, including the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite scheduled for launch on July 30.





Narayanan also highlighted ambitious plans for India's independent space presence, including building a full Indian space station by 2035, with the first module expected to be placed in orbit by 2028.





Further, India is working towards having its own Chandrayaan lunar landing mission and advancing its human spaceflight program, underscored by 2025 being declared "Gaganyaan Year" with several test flights planned.





Formerly more service-oriented, ISRO is now actively pursuing commercial opportunities to capitalize on the growing space market. These initiatives reflect the rapidly expanding scope of India's space program focused on technological growth, international collaboration, and fulfilling increasing national requirements through satellite deployment and new space infrastructure.





Key Points:





Current satellites in orbit: 55 Target satellites in next 3 years: ~150 (triple current count) Planned ISRO launches in 2025: 12 missions including NISAR on July 30 Indian space station first module launch: 2028, full station by 2035 Continued focus on Chandrayaan lunar missions and Gaganyaan human spaceflight program Shift from service model to business opportunities in space sector





This plan represents a major leap in India's space capabilities and infrastructure, positioned to meet escalating demands for satellite-based services and strengthen India’s standing in global space technology.





Agencies







