India and the Maldives share a historically deep and multidimensional relationship marked by geographical proximity, cultural ties, and strong bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and security domains.





According to G Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, both nations have been historical and geographical neighbours with relations dating back centuries — including contacts during the Indus Valley civilization where people from Lothal travelled to parts of the Maldives.





Since the Maldives gained independence from British rule in 1965, India was among the first countries to recognise the nation and establish diplomatic ties, and the relationship has remained close and cordial ever since.





Balasubramanian highlighted India's significant contributions to the Maldives’ development, including financial assistance through lines of credit, grants, and buyer’s credit, as well as cooperation in trade, cultural exchange, people-to-people contact, and political engagement.





India views the Maldives as a key element in its "Neighbourhood First" policy, giving it a special place due to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean. This location is vital for regional security and monitoring maritime traffic, as the Maldives lies near important sea lanes.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives on July 25–26, 2025, is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties. During this visit, bilateral meetings between the Prime Minister and the Maldivian President will be held, several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) are expected to be signed in sectors such as commerce, health, finance, and fisheries. Projects funded and supported by India will be inaugurated, reaffirming the depth of cooperation between the two countries.





Modi will also participate as the guest of honour at the Maldives’ Independence Day celebrations, underscoring the importance of the relationship.





India and Maldives have a very strong and historic relationship that encompasses cooperation in political, economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people realms, continuously reinforced through high-level engagements and development assistance, with the upcoming Prime Ministerial visit further cementing this bond.



