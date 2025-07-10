



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Namibia marks a significant evolution in India’s engagement with Africa, highlighting a vision rooted in partnership, equity, and shared digital progress.





In a landmark address to the Namibian Parliament, Modi positioned India as a trusted collaborator, sharply contrasting its approach with that of other major powers—most notably China—whose activities in Africa have faced mounting scrutiny over issues like debt and resource extraction.





Modi’s speech underscored India’s commitment to a model of cooperation that values mutual benefit and respect. He articulated a philosophy of “building together” rather than “taking,” and stressed that India’s $12 billion development partnership with Africa is measured not just in financial terms, but in the shared purpose and growth it fosters.





This approach stands in deliberate contrast to models that treat Africa primarily as a source of raw materials, instead advocating for African leadership in value creation and sustainable development.





Reaffirming India’s support for Africa’s Agenda 2063, which envisions industrialisation and inclusive growth, Modi called for a future defined by partnership, dialogue, and equity. He emphasised that Africa’s role in global affairs is vital, and that India’s engagement will always be guided by respect, equality, and mutual benefit. This message resonated strongly with Namibian lawmakers, drawing applause and reinforcing India’s image as an empathetic and reliable partner.





During his bilateral meeting with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Modi reviewed a wide spectrum of cooperation:





Defence and Security: India offered a line of credit for Namibia to acquire Indian defence equipment and committed to supplying defence simulators, signalling a willingness to deepen security ties.





Digital Transformation: In a historic move, Modi announced the rollout of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Namibia, making it the first country globally to adopt this digital payment platform. This initiative, following a licensing agreement between India’s NPCI and the Bank of Namibia, is expected to drive digital inclusion even in Namibia’s most remote regions.





Sectoral Collaboration: The discussions also covered critical minerals, education, agriculture, and health, reflecting India’s holistic approach to partnership.





Modi highlighted the transformative potential of UPI, envisioning a future where digital payments are accessible to all Namibians—from rural grandmothers to urban shopkeepers. This leap in fintech cooperation is seen as a milestone for digital partnerships across the Global South, opening new doors for financial innovation and inclusion.





India extended its support for climate resilience, with Namibia formally joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance, both spearheaded by India. These partnerships underscore a shared commitment to sustainability and disaster preparedness.





In recognition of his contributions, Modi was awarded Namibia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis. Dedicating the award to the people of both nations, Modi reaffirmed the enduring friendship and shared aspirations that bind India and Namibia.





India’s renewed outreach, as articulated by Prime Minister Modi, signals a strategic shift in how New Delhi engages with Africa—prioritising respect, inclusivity, and shared progress over transactional or extractive relationships. This approach not only distinguishes India from other global actors but also aligns closely with Africa’s own vision for its future.





