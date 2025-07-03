



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ghana's national honour, "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana," by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on July 2, 2025, during his historic state visit to Ghana—the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 30 years. This award recognises Modi's "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".





Accepting the honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, PM Modi dedicated it to the aspirations of India's youth, its cultural traditions and diversity, and the longstanding historical ties between Ghana and India. He expressed gratitude to the people and government of Ghana for this special gesture and emphasized that the award deepens the friendship between the two countries, placing a new responsibility on him to advance bilateral ties.





The visit also marked the elevation of India-Ghana relations to a comprehensive partnership, with agreements to expand cooperation in agriculture, education, defence, healthcare, digital payments, and vocational training. India announced plans to establish a Skill Development Centre in Ghana and support President Mahama's "Feed Ghana" agricultural program, double ITEC and ICCR scholarships for Ghana, and provide affordable healthcare through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. India also plans to double trade with Ghana within five years and introduce its digital payments system, Bharat UPI, to enhance financial connectivity.





The Order of the Star of Ghana is one of the highest national awards given by Ghana to individuals who have significantly contributed to the country. Although it was the highest award until 2008, it remains a prestigious honour recognizing distinguished service.





This visit and honour symbolise the deep-rooted historical and democratic ties between the two nations, dating back to Ghana's independence era, and underscore Ghana's strategic importance for India in West Africa as a partner in trade, security, development, and technology cooperation. The award and visit are expected to impart new momentum to India-Ghana relations and reflect India's growing engagement with Africa and the Global South.





Based On ANI Report





