



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Ghana on July 2-3, 2025, marked a significant milestone in India-Ghana relations, being the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in over three decades.





During his state visit, Modi was received with full ceremonial honours, including a 21-gun salute and traditional Ghanaian music and dance, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between the two countries.





At the heart of the visit was the announcement that India and Ghana have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a “Comprehensive Partnership.” This new framework aims to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, notably defence and security, guided by the principle of “Security through Solidarity.”





Modi emphasised that India would act as a “co-traveller” in Ghana’s nation-building journey, underscoring a shared commitment to democratic values, development, and global peace.





Key areas of collaboration discussed included trade and investment, agriculture, capacity building, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people ties. Modi highlighted that bilateral trade has surpassed USD 3 billion, and Indian companies have invested approximately USD 2 billion in nearly 900 projects in Ghana, making India one of Ghana’s most significant economic partners.





The partnership also extends to development cooperation, with India supporting Ghana through lines of credit and grants for infrastructure and technical projects, as well as sharing expertise in health, pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure, and skill development.





Defence and security cooperation featured prominently, with both leaders agreeing to enhance collaboration in armed forces training, maritime security, defence supply chains, and cybersecurity.





This is particularly relevant given Ghana’s strategic role as a stable democracy in a region facing security challenges, and its leadership in regional peacekeeping and counterterrorism initiatives.





The visit also celebrated the longstanding people-to-people connections, with a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 15,000 in Ghana serving as a bridge between the two nations. Modi’s commitment to strengthening ties was further recognised when President John Mahama conferred upon him Ghana’s highest civilian honour, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, acknowledging his leadership and the deepening friendship between the two countries.





This visit not only reaffirmed the historical solidarity between India and Ghana, rooted in their shared struggles for independence, but also set the stage for a new era of partnership. It underscored India’s broader strategy of engaging with Africa and the Global South, positioning Ghana as a key gateway for India’s diplomatic, economic, and security interests in West Africa.





