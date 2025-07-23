



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom from July 23 to 24, 2025, focuses on significantly strengthening bilateral relations between India and the UK, with the signing of the much-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as its centrepiece.





This FTA, which has been under negotiation for three years, is expected to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK while reducing tariffs on 90% of British goods exported to India. The agreement aims to double bilateral trade from the current $60 billion to approximately $120 billion by 2030, easing trade in key sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, auto parts, whisky, and cars.





Beyond trade, PM Modi's visit encompasses wide-ranging discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer covering the full spectrum of India-UK relations, including defence, climate action, technology, innovation, healthcare, education, and people-to-people ties. The meeting will also address regional and global strategic issues. Modi is expected to meet King Charles III as part of the visit.





Key institutional frameworks underpinning this comprehensive strategic partnership, elevated in 2021, include five ministerial-level mechanisms in strategic, economic and financial, trade, energy, and science and technology sectors, along with dialogues such as the Foreign Office Consultation, Defence Consultation Group, and 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue.





These mechanisms illustrate the depth and regularity of high-level cooperation between the two nations, which has included multiple meetings between PM Modi and PM Starmer over the past year, including at G20 (Brazil, November 2024) and G7 (June 2025) summits.





Security concerns are also a significant part of the agenda. India is expected to raise the issue of Khalistani extremist groups operating in the UK, a matter the UK government has acknowledged and pledged attention to, recognising its implications for social cohesion and order.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India has formally brought this issue to UK counterparts and emphasized ongoing collaboration on matters of fugitive extradition, including high-profile cases such as Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya. These discussions follow legal protocols but remain a priority for India during the visit.





The Indian diaspora in the UK, constituting about 2.7% of the population, plays a crucial role as a bridge enhancing cultural, economic, and social connections between the two countries. The visit is also an opportunity to review the progress of this vibrant relationship across multiple sectors.





After concluding the UK visit, PM Modi will proceed to Maldives for a state visit from July 25 to 26, where he will be the guest of honor at Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations. His discussions with President Mohamed Muizzu will focus on revitalizing and advancing the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, reflecting India’s strategic priorities in its neighborhood.





PM Modi’s UK visit is a landmark moment aimed at ratifying a significant trade agreement and deepening a multifaceted partnership while addressing critical security concerns, further consolidating the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in trade, defence, technology, and international cooperation.





Based On ANI Report





