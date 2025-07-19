

The Prithvi-II missile stands as a cornerstone of India's strategic defence capabilities, representing a mature and battle-tested component of the country's nuclear deterrent arsenal. This indigenously developed surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) showcases India's advanced missile technology and serves as a critical element of its defensive posture.

The Prithvi-II missile was developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the prestigious Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP), which began in 1983.

As India's first indigenous ballistic missile, the Prithvi series marked a significant milestone in the country's defence self-reliance. The Prithvi-II variant was first test-fired on 27 January 1996 and was officially inducted into India's Strategic Forces Command in 2003.





The missile emerged from earlier projects, with its propulsion technology likely based on the Soviet SA-2 surface-to-air missile, adapted for surface-to-surface applications. While initially developed for the Indian Air Force as its primary user, the Prithvi-II was later inducted into the Indian Army as well, operated by the Strategic Forces Command. It was developed specifically with a focus on Pakistan.





Technical Specifications And Features

Physical Characteristics





The Prithvi-II missile measures 9.5 meters in length and 1.0 meter in diameter, with a launch weight of approximately 4,600 kilograms. This compact yet powerful missile is designed for mobility and rapid deployment capabilities, mounted on Tatra 8×8 transporter-erector-launchers (TEL) for enhanced operational flexibility.





Range And Payload Capacity





The missile possesses a strike range of 250-350 kilometres, with the actual range dependent on the payload weight. The Prithvi-II can carry warheads weighing 500-1000 kilograms, providing versatility in mission planning and target engagement. This payload capacity enables the missile to carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, making it a dual-capable strategic weapon system.





Propulsion System





The Prithvi-II utilizes a single-stage liquid-fuel propulsion system powered by twin engines. The missile employs a specialized fuel mixture called "G-fuel," consisting of xylidine and triethylamine in a 1:1 ratio, with Red Fuming Nitric Acid (RFNA) serving as the oxidizer. While liquid fuel systems require more complex handling procedures compared to solid-fuel missiles, they offer advantages in terms of thrust control and performance optimization.





Speed And Performance





The Prithvi-II achieves impressive speeds of approximately Mach 7 (8,643 km/h), enabling rapid target engagement and reduced interception windows. During flight tests, the missile has demonstrated a flight duration of 483 seconds while reaching a peak altitude of 43.5 kilometres.





Guidance And Accuracy Systems: Advanced Navigation Technology





The Prithvi-II incorporates a sophisticated inertial navigation system (INS) combined with GPS-based guidance for enhanced accuracy. The missile features an advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory capability, which enables it to follow unpredictable flight paths and potentially evade anti-ballistic missile systems.





The integration of hybrid GPS-INS technology has significantly improved the missile's precision, with reports indicating that the system has achieved single-digit accuracy reaching close to zero circular error probability (CEP). This represents a remarkable improvement in precision targeting capabilities.





Circular Error Probable (CEP)





The Prithvi-II demonstrates exceptional accuracy with a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 10-15 meters. This level of precision makes it highly effective against point targets, including military installations, command centres, and strategic infrastructure. Some test reports have indicated even better performance, with the missile achieving CEP values approaching zero meters in optimal conditions.





The missile's guidance system uses terrain mapping technology and advanced inertial navigation to ensure precise target engagement. Additionally, the incorporation of two indigenously developed radar transponders for S and C bands enables real-time tracking and communication of the missile's position during flight.





Nuclear Deterrence





The Prithvi-II serves as a vital component of India's nuclear deterrence policy, providing the capability for immediate and accurate retaliation against potential adversaries. As part of India's credible minimum deterrence posture, the missile offers tactical and strategic strike capabilities that enhance the country's defensive readiness.





Dual-Role Capability





The missile's design accommodates both nuclear and conventional payloads, providing operational flexibility for various mission requirements. This dual-capability ensures that the Prithvi-II can be employed in both strategic nuclear scenarios and conventional tactical operations, depending on the threat environment and mission objectives.





Anti-Ballistic Missile Countermeasures





The Prithvi-II incorporates features designed to deceive anti-ballistic missile systems, including manoeuvring trajectory capabilities that make interception more challenging. These countermeasures enhance the missile's survivability and penetration capabilities against enemy defence systems.





Recent Testing And Operational Status





July 2025 Test Launch





On 17 July 2025, India successfully conducted a test launch of the Prithvi-II missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha, alongside the Agni-I missile. The test, conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, validated all operational and technical parameters and demonstrated the continued reliability of India's strategic missile arsenal.





Operational Deployment





The Prithvi-II missile has been operationally deployed since 2003 and is regularly tested as part of user training exercises by the Strategic Forces Command. These routine trials ensure the continued operational readiness and reliability of the missile system, maintaining India's deterrent capabilities.





The missile has undergone numerous successful test launches, with a comprehensive test log showing consistent performance since its first developmental trial in 1996. Regular night trials and operational exercises demonstrate the weapon system's reliability across various conditions and scenarios.





Strategic Significance





The Prithvi-II missile represents India's commitment to indigenous defence technology development and strategic autonomy. Its successful development and deployment under the IGMDP demonstrate India's capability to design, develop, and manufacture sophisticated missile systems domestically. The missile's proven accuracy, reliability, and dual-capability make it an integral component of India's strategic forces, contributing significantly to regional stability through credible deterrence.





As India continues to face evolving security challenges in the region, the Prithvi-II missile remains a critical asset that provides the flexibility and precision required for effective deterrence and defence. Its continued testing and upgrades ensure that this indigenous missile system maintains its relevance and effectiveness in India's strategic defence architecture.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







