

Rossell Techsys, a Bangalore-based aerospace and defence company, is aiming to more than double its contribution to defence aircraft production, targeting a 15% share of an aircraft platform’s value within the next three to five years, up from its current 7% share.

This strategic move is in response to the growing trend of global aerospace firms sourcing more components from India, which is rapidly emerging as a key player in the international aerospace supply chain.





Founder and Managing Director Rishab Gupta emphasized that the company is broadening its capabilities and entering new domains, moving further up the value chain to offer deeper and more comprehensive services.





As part of this expansion, Rossell Techsys plans to increase its workforce from over 850 to as many as 1,000 employees by the end of the year, with an expected annual headcount growth of 30% to 35% in the years ahead.





Originally established in 2011 as the aerospace and defence arm of Rossell India, Rossell Techsys was spun off and listed as a separate entity in December. The company supplies critical components such as engine wiring harnesses and cockpit panels to major global players including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell.





Its export-heavy focus is evident, with nearly two-thirds of its revenue now derived from U.S. clients. Rossell Techsys maintains a U.S. presence through an office in Tempe, Arizona, though it does not operate manufacturing facilities there. Gupta noted that the company has so far avoided the impact of U.S. tariffs, and any future U.S. growth is likely to be driven by acquisitions rather than establishing new plants.





Financially, Rossell Techsys reported a 20% increase in revenue to ₹3.03 Crores in fiscal 2025, and currently holds purchase orders worth ₹800 Crores with strategic agreements with defence manufacturers totalling ₹2,800 Crores.





The company’s client base has expanded significantly since 2018–19, growing from serving only Boeing to now 36 clients, including several European and Israeli defence firms, with 25–28 new clients added in just the past two years.





This aggressive growth strategy and focus on higher-value offerings position Rossell Techsys as a leading example of India’s private sector ambitions to play a larger role in the global defence and aerospace industry.





Agencies







