INS Mahendragiri, the 7th ship of the Project 17A Frigates, anchored at the Mazagon Dock







INS Mahendragiri, the seventh and final frigate under the Indian Navy’s Project 17A (Nilgiri class), is set to be delivered by February 2026 and commissioned shortly thereafter, marking a significant milestone in India’s drive towards indigenisation of its naval fleet.





Constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) in Mumbai, Mahendragiri exemplifies the Navy’s enhanced warship design and construction capabilities, with approximately 75% indigenous content—reflecting a major leap in self-reliance.





Project 17A involves the construction of seven advanced stealth guided-missile frigates, designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau as successors to the Shivalik-class (Project 17) ships. The Nilgiri-class frigates are 149 meters long, displace around 6,670 tons, and can reach speeds up to 28 knots. Of the seven vessels, four are being built by MDL in Mumbai and three by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, with all expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.





Mahendragiri, like its sister ships, features state-of-the-art stealth characteristics, advanced sensors, and a formidable weapons suite. Its arsenal includes BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, Barak surface-to-air missiles (jointly developed by India and Israel), torpedoes, rocket launchers, AK-630 close-in weapon systems, and a 76 mm main gun.





The ship is also equipped with a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, integrating both diesel engines and gas turbines, and features controllable pitch propellers for enhanced maneuverability. An integrated helicopter further extends its operational reach.





The construction of Mahendragiri utilised an “integrated construction” methodology, where the vessel is built in modular blocks that are outfitted and assembled, significantly reducing build time—Mahendragiri was completed in a record 14 months. This approach, combined with extensive pre-outfitting, has accelerated delivery schedules for the entire class.





The Nilgiri-class frigates are designed for blue-water operations, capable of addressing both conventional and asymmetric threats in areas critical to India’s maritime interests. Their advanced combat systems, stealth features, and multi-mission versatility represent a major upgrade over previous classes, positioning the Indian Navy as a formidable force in the Indian Ocean Region.





With Mahendragiri’s induction in early 2026, the Indian Navy will complete the Project 17A program, reinforcing its commitment to indigenous warship production and significantly boosting its operational capabilities.





Agencies







