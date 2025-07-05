



A massive search operation by security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir has entered its third consecutive day as of Friday, July 5, 2025.





The operation, which is focused on the densely forested Kanzal Mandu area in the Kuchal-Chatroo belt, was initiated following reliable intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the region.





The encounter first erupted on Wednesday evening around 7:45 pm when police, supported by the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a coordinated cordon and search operation. As the search intensified, security forces faced intermittent resistance, indicating the presence of two to three terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.





To strengthen the ongoing operation, the security cordon has been reinforced with additional troop deployments. Modern surveillance tools, including helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs, are being extensively used to track the movements of the hiding militants and to ensure that no escape routes are left unchecked. The operation has also been expanded deeper into the Chatroo forest region, reflecting the determination of the security forces to neutralize the threat and restore normalcy.





This encounter marks the second such incident in the Jammu region within a week. On June 26, a terrorist affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was killed during an encounter in the Basantgarh belt of Udhampur district, while three of his associates managed to escape into the surrounding forests.





The recurrence of such incidents underscores the persistent challenges faced by security agencies in the region, particularly in forested and mountainous terrains that provide natural cover to militants.





Officials remain on high alert, emphasizing that the operation will continue until all threats are neutralized. The use of advanced technology and increased troop presence highlights the seriousness with which the security forces are approaching the situation, aiming to prevent any escalation and to safeguard the local population from possible militant activities. The situation remains tense, and further updates are awaited as the operation progresses.





Based On A PTI Report







