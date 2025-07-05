



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, made a significant announcement regarding the status of Naxalism in India.





He asserted that Naxalism, which once posed a grave threat across several states, is now confined to just five or six districts in the country. Singh expressed confidence that even in these remaining areas, the influence of Naxalism would not persist for long, highlighting the government’s determination to eradicate this menace completely.





He emphasised the transformation of former Naxal strongholds, noting that these regions—once part of the infamous Red Corridor—are now rapidly evolving into centres of education and economic growth. The Defence Minister further declared that the government has set a target to make the entire country Naxal-free by March 31 of the following year.





Singh also spoke about India’s response to terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor, where he clarified that only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan was targeted, with strict adherence to ethical principles and avoidance of civilian or military establishments.





Drawing inspiration from the Ramayan, he likened India’s measured response to Lord Hanuman’s actions during ‘Lanka Dahan’, emphasizing that India only retaliates against those who attack it. He assured that any future acts of terror, such as the recent Pahalgam attack, would be met with a strong and fitting response.





Paying tribute to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Singh described him as an embodiment of courage, duty, and ‘karma’, and called for his life and legacy to be taught in every school and home. He highlighted Raju’s role as a symbol of social unity and a source of inspiration for the nation, especially the youth.





The Defence Minister also underscored the importance of cultural heritage and unity, stating that while technological advancement and infrastructure development are crucial for a ‘New India’, it is the country’s cultural soul that binds it together.





Singh affirmed the government’s commitment to tribal development, noting that several central initiatives are underway to realize Sitarama Raju’s vision. He elaborated on the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat’, which involves pride in India’s cultural heritage, adherence to constitutional values, and inspiration drawn from the aspirations of the youth.





The event also saw participation from other dignitaries, including Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka Minister Bose Raju, and former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju. The gathering collectively celebrated the enduring legacy of Alluri Sitarama Raju, whose life, though brief, continues to inspire and instil pride among Indians.





Based On A PTI Report







