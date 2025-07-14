

During his recent visit to Ladakh, the Dalai Lama strongly reaffirmed India’s unparalleled position as the world’s foremost center for authentic Buddhist study and practice.

The visit, marked by a warm reception from Ladakhis, Tibetans, and other local communities, became a platform for the Dalai Lama to highlight the profound importance of India in preserving and nurturing Buddhist traditions—especially against the backdrop of increasing restrictions and politicisation of Buddhism in China.





Reflecting on the traumatic events of 1959 that led to his exile from Tibet, the Dalai Lama expressed deep gratitude for the immense support and assistance extended by the Government of India to Tibetan refugees.





This support, he noted, has been instrumental in reviving monastic universities and re-establishing the rigorous scholarly debate and study that are the hallmarks of Tibetan Buddhism. In India, these traditions have not only survived but flourished, thanks to the country’s democratic freedoms and respect for religious diversity.





The Dalai Lama drew a sharp contrast between India’s open, intellectually vibrant environment and the situation in China, where religious freedom is severely curtailed and political control undermines genuine spiritual teaching. He lamented the decline of Buddhist traditions in Tibet, attributing it to the destruction of monastic institutions and the suppression of religious practice by Chinese authorities. In China, he observed, the promotion of Buddhism is often superficial and politicised, stripped of its transformative spiritual depth and scholarly rigour.





In India, by contrast, Buddhist monastic centers continue to uphold the rich heritage of dialectical debate and philosophical inquiry, particularly in the study of the Middle Way (Madhyamaka) and Buddhist logic (Pramana) as taught in the ancient Nalanda tradition. Students in these institutions engage in active philosophical discussions that cultivate both insight and compassion, ensuring the continued vitality and authenticity of the Dharma.





The Dalai Lama also praised the Himalayan region’s shared language, culture, and Buddhist lineage with Tibet, underscoring the critical role of Indian institutions in upholding and spreading the authentic Dharma for the benefit of all sentient beings.





He emphasised that India’s centuries-old Buddhist educational traditions, combined with its ongoing support for Tibetan refugees and monastics, make it the unrivalled sanctuary and beacon for Buddhism’s future.





In conclusion, the Dalai Lama’s remarks in Ladakh not only celebrated India’s unique role in the global Buddhist community but also served as a pointed reminder of the challenges facing Buddhism under Chinese rule. With its democratic freedoms, vibrant intellectual traditions, and unwavering support for the preservation of Tibetan Buddhism, India stands as the ideal place for Buddhist study and spiritual growth, offering hope and inspiration to Buddhists worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







