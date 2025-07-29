



TEMA India Ltd. has commissioned India’s first private test facility for the upgradation of depleted heavy water, marking a significant milestone in the country’s nuclear sector and advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at self-reliance.





This cutting-edge facility was designed and built by TEMA India’s nuclear division under a technology transfer agreement from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and a purchase order from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL).





Previously, such critical testing infrastructure for heavy water distillation components was available only within BARC, making this the first time the private sector has established such advanced capabilities in India.





The inauguration was led by Rajesh V, Director - Technical of NPCIL, and KT Shenoy, Director of the Chemical Engineering Group at BARC, who praised TEMA India’s technical expertise, quality standards, and its emerging role as a trusted partner in India’s nuclear energy program.





The facility supports the manufacture, in-house testing, and validation of key components such as activated phosphor bronze distillation column modules, vital to the operation of Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).





The first validated consignment of eight such distillation column sections, tested rigorously at this facility, is slated for deployment at important nuclear power projects including Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) Unit 8, Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) Units 1 to 4, and Kaiga Units 5 and 6. These components are integral to high-efficiency vacuum distillation essential for maintaining deuterium levels in PHWR heavy water, a crucial aspect of India’s nuclear fuel cycle.





This initiative represents a major step forward in decentralising and commercialising indigenous nuclear technology, reducing dependence on imported equipment and external infrastructure.





It also exemplifies a new era of public-private collaboration between NPCIL, BARC, and industry, aimed at building domestic capability, confidence, and resilience in strategic, high-technology sectors.





By enabling design, manufacturing, and validation entirely within India, this development helps secure the country’s long-term energy security and supports the target of expanding India’s nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047.





The commissioning event also featured traditional ceremonies such as pooja and tree plantation, symbolising the private sector’s entry into advanced nuclear component validation and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in high-tech strategic areas.





This achievement underscores India's growing capability to innovate, manufacture, and deploy critical nuclear technologies domestically, strengthening its energy infrastructure and strategic autonomy.











