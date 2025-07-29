



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a detailed probe into the killing of Sulieman Shah, the alleged mastermind behind the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.





The probe follows the killing of Sulieman, also known as Hashim Moosa, and two associates—Jibran and Hamza Afghani—in an Army-led encounter codenamed 'Operation Mahadev' on July 28, 2025, near the Dachigam National Park close to Srinagar.





The operation was based on intelligence tracking a satellite phone that led security forces to the terrorists' hideout. Sulieman Shah was a former Pakistan Special Forces commando turned terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot The Resistance Front, responsible for the massacre at Pahalgam. Jibran was linked to a previous terror incident at the Sonamarg tunnel where seven people died.





The security forces recovered an M4 carbine rifle, two AK rifles, and other munitions during the encounter.





The NIA is conducting forensic verification and identification of the bodies at the Police Control Room in Srinagar and questioning witnesses in small groups to confirm the identities with "cent per cent" certainty.





The agency is also investigating local support networks and the wider terror infrastructure, as intelligence suggests another terrorist group may still be active in the region.





This investigation is part of a broader crackdown on terrorists and their logistical handlers, following an earlier NIA takeover of the Pahalgam attack case from Jammu and Kashmir Police to explore larger conspiracies linked to Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits.





The killing of Sulieman Shah and his associates is considered a major breakthrough in avenging the Pahalgam attack and is expected to provide significant leads in dismantling the terror network operating in Kashmir. The probe continues with a focus on confirming identities, gathering evidence, and pre-empting further terrorist activity in the region.





Based On A PTI Report







