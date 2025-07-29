



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined a new transformative shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha on July 29, 2025. He declared a "new normal" in combating cross-border terrorism, marked by a five-point doctrine that redefines India's posture against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





This shift follows India's precise military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





The five points of this new doctrine are:





1. Terrorists will not be treated as proxies – India refuses to view terrorists as mere pawns and directly holds states accountable.





2. Cross-border terrorism will receive an appropriate and forceful response – Retaliation for terror acts will be swift and measured, as demonstrated by Operation Sindoor.





3. Terrorism and talks cannot coexist – India will engage in talks only on terrorism, emphasising that dialogue and terror acts cannot happen simultaneously.





4. India will not yield to nuclear blackmail – The country stands resolute against threats involving nuclear weapons or intimidation.





5. Terrorism and good neighbourly relations are incompatible – Captured by the phrase "blood and water cannot flow together," this asserts that normal relations cannot exist with a terror-supporting neighbour.





Jaishankar emphasised that Pakistan crossed India's "red lines" with the Pahalgam attack, necessitating a strong and clear response to convey serious consequences for supporting terrorism. He highlighted India's diplomatic campaign at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Pakistan accountable, noting that despite Pakistan’s then membership and India’s absence, India secured a statement condemning the attack in the strongest terms and affirming terrorism as a serious threat to international peace and security.





He also addressed misconceptions about external mediation, stating unequivocally that the United States had no role in de-escalating tensions or mediating between India and Pakistan during this period. Contrary to some claims, there was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17, 2025. However, on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance warned PM Modi of an imminent massive Pakistani attack, which was subsequently foiled by Indian armed forces.





Jaishankar praised the Armed Forces' performance in executing the operation, noting that satellite images of Pakistani airfields showed the devastating impact of India's response. Operation Sindoor effectively targeted nine terror infrastructure sites, consistently reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy toward cross-border terrorism while maintaining measured and focused actions.





Jaishankar's speech in the Lok Sabha marked a resolute stance reflecting a strategic realignment in India's policy towards cross-border terrorism, combining hard military action with concerted diplomatic efforts, while categorically rejecting terror sponsorship, nuclear threats, and simultaneous peace talks with terror-sponsoring entities.





Based On ANI Report







