



Turkey has significantly advanced its conventional military strike capabilities with the unveiling of two major new aircraft bombs: the Gazap (Wrath) and Hayalet (Ghost). Both were developed by Turkey’s National Defence Ministry’s Research and Development Centre and presented at the 17th International Defence Industry Fair.





The Gazap stands out as Turkey's most powerful non-nuclear aircraft bomb, weighing 970kg (approximately 2,000 pounds). Unlike standard MK-series bombs, Gazap features a fragment-based design holding 10,000 controlled particles.





Upon detonation, these fragments disperse over a one-kilometre radius, achieving a density of 10.16 fragments per square meter and yielding a destructive effect three times higher than typical MK-series bombs.





Its modified filler and ribbed internal structure further amplify the blast impact, and the controlled fragmentation mimics that of a defensive grenade, maximising both lethality and precision while minimizing undesirable shrapnel spread. The bomb is compatible with Turkey’s F-16 and F-4 fighter jets, and there are ambitions to enable drone deployment as well.





The Hayalet bomb, also referred to as NEB-1 and NEB-2, is engineered for advanced bunker-busting capabilities. It can penetrate up to 90 meters through rock and earth, an ability that far surpasses standard bombs, which generally pierce only 1.8–2.4 meters into reinforced concrete.





In particular, Hayalet is capable of penetrating 7 meters of C50-grade concrete, which is typically used in highly fortified structures such as bridges and nuclear facilities. Test results revealed that, when dropped on an island, Hayalet’s explosive force could be detected across the island’s entire width, even affecting its rear side.





Additional trials demonstrated the bomb’s ability to breach multiple steel cages, pass through a 10-meter sand pool, and finally shatter a 1.5-ton concrete wall before continuing its trajectory for another 600 meters. Hayalet works with Turkish F-16 aircraft and is compatible with existing munition kits.





India Impact





The unveiling of these advanced munitions has strategic implications, particularly with regard to regional dynamics in South Asia. Pakistan, which has strong and growing defence ties with Turkey, has reportedly acquired Turkish Bayraktar-TB2 drones and other military hardware.





While both Turkish and Pakistani officials deny direct arms transfers, the Indian Army claims Pakistan has used Turkish-made drones during recent operations. Turkey’s support for Pakistan was also evident during the military conflict with India in May, further highlighting Ankara’s emergence as a key supplier of advanced defence technology to Islamabad.





This evolving partnership strengthens Pakistan’s military capabilities and is being closely monitored by India, given the increasing sophistication and reach of Turkish-developed weaponry.





Based On NDTV Report







