



Reliance Defence Limited, promoted by Reliance Infrastructure and led by Anil Ambani, has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based Coastal Mechanics Inc., a contractor authorized by the US Department of Defence, to tap into India’s rapidly growing defence maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and upgrade market, valued at approximately ₹20,000 crore.





The collaboration is structured around the formation of a joint venture (JV) at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), Maharashtra.





This facility will serve both the Indian armed forces and export clients, offering comprehensive, end-to-end MRO, upgrade, and lifecycle support solutions for a wide array of defence platforms.





The targeted platforms include more than 100 Jaguar fighter aircraft, over 100 MiG-29 fighter jets, the Indian Army’s fleet of Apache attack helicopters, L-70 air defence guns, and other legacy systems that require long-term sustainment and modernization.





This partnership is significant given the Indian military’s strategic shift from replacing aging assets to extending their operational life through upgrades and performance-based logistics. The JV aims to address this shift by providing world-class manufacturing capabilities and global certifications within India’s aerospace ecosystem, thereby supporting the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) initiative.





Coastal Mechanics, established in 1975, brings decades of experience as a key vendor to the US Department of Defence, supplying mission-critical components to the US Air Force and US Army, and supporting armament and defence obsolescence issues through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases.





This expertise is expected to enhance the JV’s ability to deliver advanced MRO and upgrade services, not only to Indian defence forces but also to potential export markets.





The Reliance Defence-Coastal Mechanics partnership represents a major step in building indigenous capability for defence MRO and upgrades in India, aligning with national priorities and leveraging global best practices and technical know-how.





Agencies







