



A one-day workshop on weapon systems used in Operation Sindoor was held at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad on July 26, 2025.





The event highlighted and celebrated the pivotal role played by indigenously developed weapon systems in the recent Indo-Pak conflict. Operation Sindoor, conducted in May 2025 as a calibrated military response to the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April, relied heavily on advanced Indian weaponry developed and produced within the country.





The workshop commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition displaying various sub-systems of the weaponry used in Operation Sindoor. The exhibition offered attendees an up-close view of indigenous hi-tech missile systems, including the Akash Air-Defence System, BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), and the Ultra-Light Portable Guided Missile (ULPGM). These systems, produced at the missile complex in Hyderabad, were recognized for their decisive and impactful performance during the operation.





Dr. G A Srinivasa Murthy, Director of DRDL, opened the proceedings by outlining the overall objectives of the workshop, emphasizing the significance of continued innovation, technological advancement, and the imperative to enhance the capabilities of indigenous systems to maintain superiority in future engagements.





Dr. V J Sundaram, former DRDL Director, stressed the importance of achieving 100% indigenization in the nation’s defence sector and advocated for forward-looking efforts in advanced technologies such as cyborgs.





Keynote messages celebrated the collaboration among India’s scientific, industrial, and defence communities. Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai, founder MD & CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, commended the Indian Armed Forces’ use of advanced technology and DRDO’s partnership with Indian industry. Dr. Prahlada, renowned for his work on the Akash Weapon System, recounted DRDL’s evolution from the days of Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, calling for the organization to uphold its legacy and prioritize people integration as a force multiplier.





Other distinguished attendees included Mr. Patrick D’Silva, who traced Project MRSAM’s journey, and Mr. U Raja Babu, DG (Missiles & Strategic Systems), who highlighted the missile complex’s versatile capabilities, from underwater operations to outer space engagements. Former DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all stakeholders for their achievements in Operation Sindoor and encouraged ongoing innovation, especially in producing surprise elements to maintain a technological edge.





Current DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat praised the ongoing efforts in quick induction of weapon systems undergoing user trials and urged sustained focus on developing more agile, stealthier, and faster missiles, including hypersonic technologies, to counter advanced air defence systems in future threats. He also acknowledged the role of many other DRDO-developed systems that actively contributed to the operation.





The workshop concluded with the felicitation of visionaries and veterans who were instrumental in the development of these critical weapon systems, honouring their enduring contributions to India’s defence capabilities. The gathering reinforced the commitment to relentless innovation, national self-reliance, and the importance of collaborative synergy between scientists, industry, and armed forces to ensure the country’s security and technological leadership.





Based On A UNI Report







