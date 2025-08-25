

After the successful execution of Operation Sindoor in May 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to place large orders for Israel's Rampage air-to-ground missiles, also known in Indian service as the High Speed Low Drag-Mark 2.

This decision follows the missile's demonstrated effectiveness during the operation, where it was extensively used by Su-30MKI aircraft to strike Pakistani positions deep inside enemy territory with remarkable precision.





The Rampage missile, first inducted by the IAF in 2020–21 amid tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, is designed for high-speed, long-range precision strikes, allowing aircraft to target distant enemy assets while staying outside the range of air defence systems, notably providing a significant boost to the strike capability of the Su-30MKI fleet, which can also carry BrahMos missiles with ranges beyond 400 km.





The orders for the Rampage missiles are being fast-tracked and are expected to be finalized soon; the procurement is set to cover all existing platforms integrated with the missile—Su-30MKI, Jaguar, and MiG-29—and the IAF is exploring integration options for additional aircraft.





There are also considerations to produce the Rampage missile domestically under the Make in India initiative to enable large-scale manufacturing, aligning with India’s broader strategy of self-reliance in defence procurement.





Operation Sindoor underscored the strategic utility of a diverse range of stand-off precision weapons, including the Rampage, BrahMos, SCALP, and Crystal Maze missiles, which allowed the IAF to strike targets from 250 to 450 km away while avoiding detection or engagement by enemy air defences such as the Chinese HQ-9 surface-to-air missile systems.





This operational success has influenced the IAF's ongoing plan to significantly bolster its long-range air-to-ground and air-to-air missile arsenal.





Alongside foreign acquisitions, the IAF has tasked the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop extended-range versions of the indigenous Astra air-to-air missile and to accelerate development of the Project Kusha long-range air defence missile system.





Further strengthening long-range strike and air defence capabilities, plans are in motion to acquire additional S-400 air defence missile squadrons from Russia, which have played a decisive role in recent operations by deterring enemy aircraft and disrupting their operations.





The induction of these advanced missile systems aims to enhance India’s combat readiness across its western and northern fronts, countering threats with a combination of precision strike weapons and robust air defence networks.





The Rampage missile procurement forms a critical element of this broader modernization and expansion plan, reflecting India’s strategic priority to maintain a qualitative edge in aerial warfare and precision strike capabilities going forward.





India's move to procure more Rampage missiles after Operation Sindoor represents a significant step in expanding its precision long-range strike arsenal, improving the operational reach and lethality of its frontline combat aircraft, and enhancing strategic deterrence through advanced missile capabilities integrated with domestic defence production ambitions.





Based On India Today Report







