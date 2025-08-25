



Advancing Credible Nuclear Deterrence





India is preparing to launch construction of its S5-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) around 2027, building upon the foundation laid by the Arihant-class and subsequent S4-series vessels.





The S5 program is a critical component of New Delhi’s strategy to secure a robust second-strike capability, thereby reinforcing the credibility of its nuclear triad. By ensuring survivability at sea, the S5-class will safeguard India’s deterrence posture against regional adversaries, particularly in the face of expanding nuclear modernisations in its strategic neighbourhood.





Scale, Design, And Stealth





The S5-class submarines will represent a significant leap over their predecessors, with an estimated displacement of 13,500 tonnes, making them India’s largest and most sophisticated SSBNs to date. Enhanced stealth features, improved endurance, and advanced nuclear propulsion systems are expected to enable extended submerged operations, ensuring secure patrols in the Indian Ocean and beyond. These platforms will enable India to project strategic deterrence across greater distances with higher levels of survivability.





Missile Payload And Strike Reach





A defining feature of the S5-class is its planned armament of sixteen submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs)—a major upgrade from the eight carried by current S4-series platforms. The submarines will be configured to carry K5 and K6 SLBMs, each designed to support multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). This greatly enhances India’s strike flexibility and survivability by allowing a single submarine to deliver multiple warheads against varied targets at intercontinental ranges, bringing distant strategic adversaries within reach while complicating any potential missile defence countermeasures.





Timeline And Development Roadmap





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has cleared the ambitious project, with a Request for Proposal (RFP) expected in the near future. The first S5-class submarine is projected to begin construction around 2027, with follow-on units to be rolled out in a planned sequence as part of India’s long-term deterrence roadmap. This timeline aligns with the gradual phasing out of earlier SSBNs, ensuring continuity in India’s operational sea-based deterrence.





Strategic Positioning And Regional Balance





The induction of the S5-class fleet will mark a turning point in India’s maritime nuclear capabilities, allowing it to match the advancements of other naval nuclear powers, particularly China’s Jin-class SSBNs. By deploying a submarine fleet capable of extended sea patrols and intercontinental-range nuclear strikes, India will strengthen its credibility as a responsible nuclear power while ensuring the survivability of its deterrent in the event of a first strike.





Comparison table showcasing the evolution from the Arihant-class to the upcoming S5-class, highlighting key differences in displacement, missile payload, and strategic role:





Evolution of India’s SSBN Fleet





Feature / Class Arihant-class (S2/S3) S4 & S4* S5-class (Future) Displacement ~6,000–7,000 tons ~10,000–11,000 tons ~13,500 tons Length (approx.) ~111 m ~125 m+ ~150 m+ (estimated) Missile Loadout 4 launch tubes 8 launch tubes 16 launch tubes SLBM Types K-15 (750 km) K-4 (~3,500 km) Primarily K-4 (3,500 km), future integration of K-5 (~5,000 km) K-5 (~5,000 km) & K-6 (6,000+ km, MIRV-capable) Warhead Capability Single warheads Single or early MIRV (future trials) Fully MIRV-enabled (multiple warheads per missile) Patrol Endurance Short–Medium Medium-Long Long-Duration Blue-Water Patrols Strategic Reach Regional (South Asia, limited China coverage) Broader Asian coverage, can reach most of China Global / Intercontinental Timeline INS Arihant commissioned 2016, S3 (Arighat) under trials S4 launched ~2022, S4* under construction, likely operational before 2027 First hull to start construction ~2027, induction in early 2030s Role in Deterrence Initial “survivable deterrent” platform Strengthening survivability with greater missile reach Core of India’s future deterrent with assured second-strike capability



