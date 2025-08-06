



Following the resounding success of Operation Sindoor in early May 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy are set to place substantial new orders for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint Indo-Russian weapon system.





This aims to significantly enhance India's strategic strike capabilities across land, air, and sea platforms.





During Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile was deployed extensively by the IAF to execute precision strikes on key Pakistani military targets, including terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), as well as airbases and army cantonments across the border.





The missile’s supersonic speed, pinpoint accuracy, and ability to evade air defence systems were pivotal in delivering a swift and effective counterattack following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





The operation demonstrated India’s growing long-range and precision strike capabilities with minimal collateral damage, garnering praise from top officials and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted the strength of indigenous defence technologies, especially the BrahMos missiles.





Based on this operational success, the Indian Defence Ministry is expected to approve large-scale procurement proposals for BrahMos variants. These include air-launched versions to be integrated with the IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets, enhancing their deep strike capabilities, and new ship-based BrahMos units for the Navy's Veer-class warships, significantly boosting maritime strike power.





Additionally, ground-launched BrahMos systems will continue to be developed and procured to provide multi-front operational flexibility.





The BrahMos missile system is regarded as one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles globally, capable of speeds up to Mach 3, and highly resistant to interception by current air defence technologies in Pakistan and China.





Its "fire-and-forget" capability, low radar cross-section, and high impact precision make it a technological force multiplier on the battlefield. The recent operational deployment during Operation Sindoor marked BrahMos's first confirmed combat usage, emphasising its strategic importance in India's deterrence doctrine and rapid response framework.





The post-Operation Sindoor procurement drive reflects a decisive strategic upgrade of India’s missile arsenal, reinforcing sovereign defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, and signalling India’s readiness to respond sharply to future provocations.





Based On A News18 Report







