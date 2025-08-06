



India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Moscow on August 5, 2025, for a pre-scheduled high-level visit intended to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Russia, especially focusing on defence cooperation, regional stability, counterterrorism, and energy security.





This visit gained renewed geopolitical significance amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and the United States over India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil and defence equipment, despite US sanctions on Russia following the 2022 Ukraine conflict.





The visit came just days after US President Donald Trump publicly criticized India for allegedly buying "massive amounts" of Russian oil and reselling it on the open market for profit, accusing India of "fuelling the Russian war machine” and threatening to increase tariffs on Indian goods substantially.





Trump’s stance includes a fresh tariff threat, announcing that a 25% tariff on Indian goods would be raised substantially as a penalty for India’s Russian oil purchases. According to Trump, India’s Russian oil imports contribute to the ongoing war in Ukraine and contradict claims of neutrality.





India has categorically rejected these US allegations and tariff threats as "politically motivated, unjustified and unreasonable," emphasizing that its energy imports are driven by national needs and market stability rather than geopolitical considerations.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted Western double standards, noting that several Western countries, including the US and the European Union, maintain far deeper and broader trade relations with Russia. The MEA reiterated that India would take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security amid these pressures.





During the Moscow meetings, Ajit Doval is expected to confer with senior Russian security and defence officials on a range of issues including the escalation of geopolitical tensions, supplies of Russian oil to India, and strengthening defence industry cooperation.





Discussions likely include expediting delivery of the remaining S-400 missile defence systems, exploring maintenance infrastructure in India, and potential acquisition of Russian Su-57 fighter jets.





This visit is also seen as a reaffirmation of India’s independent foreign policy and continuing strategic partnership with Russia despite mounting US pressure.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to visit Russia later in August 2025 for further discussions on defence, energy, and trade, likely to build upon and complement the outcomes from Doval’s visit.





Ajit Doval's Moscow visit amid US-India tensions over Russian oil imports underscores India's commitment to maintaining strong ties with Russia for defence and energy security, while managing complex diplomatic pressures from the United States through firm rebuttals and strategic dialogue.





Report synthesised from multiple news reports by TOI, News18, and others dated August 6, 2025







