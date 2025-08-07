



Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based start-up, has achieved a significant milestone in the global aerospace sector by unveiling the world’s largest single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine made of Inconel.





Inconel's exceptional high-temperature strength, corrosion resistance, and fatigue resistance make it suitable for specific high-performance components like turbine blades and exhaust systems, but not typically for the entire engine block.





This engine, measuring one meter in length, is a pioneering accomplishment in additive manufacturing for aerospace, being produced in one piece without any welds, joints, or fasteners. This breakthrough not only demonstrates advanced 3D printing technology but also automation of the entire manufacturing process of a rocket engine as a single unit.





The innovation represents a substantial leap over Agnikul's previous upper-stage engines and sets a new standard in scale and complexity for aerospace manufacturing.





In addition to this technological breakthrough, Agnikul Cosmos has been granted a US patent for the design and manufacturing process of single-piece rocket engines.





This patent signifies international recognition of an Indian-origin design, highlighting India's growing capabilities in aerospace innovation. The achievement was lauded by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group and an investor in Agnikul Cosmos, who expressed pride in the start-up's progress.





This announcement follows Agnikul’s successful test-firing of India’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic rocket engine, which will serve as the propulsion system for its upcoming Agnibaan launch vehicle.





This new engine uses liquid oxygen and refined kerosene as propellants and replaces traditional gas generators and turbo-pumps with electric motors, enabling precise thrust control. This advancement provides a cleaner and more controllable propulsion method, further underscoring Agnikul’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in space technology.





Supported by key Indian space agencies such as ISRO, IN-SPACe, and DST, Agnikul Cosmos’s achievements highlight the increasing maturity and innovative strength of India's private space sector.





The company is staking a strong claim as an indigenous player destined to play a major role in the future of global spaceflight, showcasing the potential and ambition of India’s burgeoning private aerospace industry.





Based On Business Today Report







