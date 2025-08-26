



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to bid farewell to one of its most iconic fighter jets, the MiG-21, after serving as the backbone of the nation’s air combat capability for more than six decades.





In a symbolic tribute to the aircraft’s remarkable service record, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh undertook solo sorties on the MiG-21 from Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner between August 18 and 19, 2025.





This event marked the beginning of the final chapter in the operational history of the legendary Russian-origin fighter, as the IAF prepares for its formal retirement ceremony on September 26, 2025, at Chandigarh—the very base where the aircraft was first inducted in 1963.





For the Air Force chief, the flights were deeply personal, rekindling memories of his first encounter with the aircraft in 1985, when he flew the Type-77 variant at Tezpur as a young pilot.





Reminiscing on his journey with the jet, he described the MiG-21 as agile, highly manoeuvrable, and simple in design but equally demanding in terms of skill and training, a combination that shaped generations of IAF pilots.





The MiG-21, one of the world’s most mass-produced supersonic fighter aircraft with over 11,000 units serving in more than 60 countries, has been integral to India’s air defence strategy since its induction.





Designed primarily as an interceptor, the aircraft showcased impressive performance, including its ability to climb at more than 250 meters per second at maximum reheat. It served as India’s frontline jet through multiple wars and crises, earning a formidable reputation.





Its combat legacy includes pivotal roles in the 1965 war and the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, during which it was instrumental in the December 14 airstrike on the Governor’s residence in Dhaka, a strike that expedited Pakistan’s surrender two days later.





The aircraft continued to play significant roles in later operations, including the 1999 Kargil conflict under Operation Safed Sagar, when a MiG-21 shot down a Pakistani Atlantic reconnaissance plane violating Indian airspace. Even in recent years, the aircraft proved its mettle in 2019 by downing a Pakistani F-16, adding yet another chapter to its storied career.





Over the decades, the MiG-21 underwent several upgrades to maintain its operational relevance. The most advanced of these was the MiG-21 Bison variant, which integrated modern avionics, radar systems, and the capability to carry beyond-visual-range missiles, allowing the aircraft to deliver effective performance even in the new era of aerial combat.





Despite these improvements, the ageing fleet gradually became harder to maintain and was increasingly constrained by the pace of technological advancements. Recognising this, the IAF has strategically opted to phase out the remaining two operational squadrons of MiG-21s, ushering in a new era centred on modern, multi-role, and indigenously developed platforms.





A central aspect of this transition is the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, which was conceived specifically as the MiG-21’s successor.





The TEJAS represents not just a replacement but also a leap in design philosophy, being compact, versatile, and technologically advanced. Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised that the TEJAS, inspired in part by the Mirage fighters, aligns with the foundational qualities of the MiG-21 while carrying the evolution forward with new avionics, weapon systems, and training capabilities.





With firm orders placed for 83 TEJAS aircraft and more under discussion, the fighter is poised to gradually assume the operational role vacated by the MiG-21, alongside other frontline platforms such as the Su-30MKI and the Rafale.





However, Singh noted that TEJAS will continue to evolve, especially in terms of integrating advanced weapons systems, to fully realise its potential as the backbone of the IAF in the coming decades.





As the IAF transitions from the MiG-21 to newer fighters, the farewell at Chandigarh on September 26 will symbolise not just the retirement of an aircraft but the end of an era defined by courage, resilience, and technological adaptation.





For over 62 years, the MiG-21 was a training ground for generations of pilots and a symbol of India’s growing air power. Its contribution to India’s defence history—from wars to peacetime deterrence—will remain etched in military chronicles.





The upcoming ceremony will therefore serve as both a tribute to the jet and a moment of reflection, as the Air Force embraces a future strengths-based fleet while honouring the legacy of the aircraft that once formed the heart of its combat edge.





Based On A PTI Report







