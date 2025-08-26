



In a significant development that could potentially reshape India’s defence reforms discourse, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, cautioned against hasty implementation of the proposed theaterisation plan, stressing that abrupt structural changes could cause disruption rather than synergy.





Addressing a fireside chat at the Army War College, he underlined the importance of gradual transition and advocated for the establishment of a Joint Planning and Coordination Centre (JPCC) in New Delhi comprising the top brass of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





According to him, such an organisation, under the aegis of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, would strengthen decision-making processes at the apex level, ensure tri-services synergy, and prevent bureaucratic or operational disjunctions during a crisis.





The IAF chief’s remarks assume added weight as they come barely three and a half months after Operation Sindoor, a swift and coordinated Indian military response against Pakistan in May 2025. The operation, conducted from May 7 to 10, showcased remarkable inter-service cooperation but also highlighted the enduring “primacy of air power”, as acknowledged by Singh.





He credited Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan for his pivotal role in conducting the operation, noting the seamless coordination between the CDS and the service chiefs in planning and execution. Singh’s reflections suggested that while Operation Sindoor vindicated the value of jointness, it also underscored the need for carefully balanced institutional frameworks, rather than rushed structural transformations.





Theaterisation, as proposed by the Ministry of Defence, involves the creation of unified theatre commands, each incorporating elements from the Army, Navy, and Air Force to secure a defined geographical area.





This would replace the current model of separate service-specific commands by bringing all assets under a joint umbrella for integrated war fighting.





However, Singh cautioned that importing structural models from other nations, such as the United States, may not suit India’s unique operational environment and geopolitical requirements. He warned against succumbing to external or internal pressures to adopt such a framework hastily, arguing instead for an India-specific solution that considers terrain, threat perceptions, and future warfare requirements.





Further elaborating, the Air Chief Marshal articulated concerns about command-and-control complexities under a theaterised system. He noted that a dispersed theatre commander might lack clarity regarding lines of reporting and accountability, leading to potential delays and confusion in combat.





Singh maintained that centralised decision-making with decentralised execution – enabled through a Joint Planning and Coordination Centre – would best balance efficiency and flexibility. This, he argued, would meet both immediate operational needs and long-term strategic objectives without the upheaval of dismantling existing command structures prematurely.





Significantly, Singh urged national defence planners to prepare for "tomorrow’s wars," which will likely be multi-domain and technology-driven, involving cyber, space, and electronic warfare in addition to traditional land, sea, and air domains.





He pointed out that in future conflicts, real-time communication and centralised strategy at the apex level will matter far more than rigidly defined theatre structures at the lower echelons. According to Singh, India’s priorities must be oriented toward joint doctrine development, interoperability, intelligence-sharing, and a robust command–decision network before venturing into major structural overhauls.





In sum, the Air Chief Marshal’s emphasis on caution, context-specific reforms, and the establishment of a Joint Planning and Coordination Centre highlights a pragmatic alternative to immediate Theaterisation.





His position reflects the Indian Air Force’s long-standing apprehension that full-scale Theaterisation may dilute air power’s operational flexibility, while also underscoring broader institutional concerns about moving too quickly in replicating foreign military models.





At the same time, he displayed openness to gradual evolution, acknowledging that initial steps such as the JPCC could be tested and fine-tuned before pursuing deeper integration. The remarks provide valuable direction for India’s ongoing military reforms, suggesting that jointness through coordination must precede jointness through structural change.





Based On A PTI Report







