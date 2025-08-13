Israeli sourced Crystal Maze air-launched, medium-range ballistic missile played a decisive role in pounding Pakistani terror camps and in IAFs devastating strikes on Air Bases across Pakistan





The Indian Air Force (IAF), buoyed by the success of Operation Sindoor, is actively working to significantly expand its arsenal of long-range air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, aiming for strike capabilities beyond 200 kilometres.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effectiveness of advanced stand-off weapons such as the BrahMos, SCALP, Rampage, and Crystal-Maze missiles, which enabled the IAF to strike enemy air bases and critical assets from distances ranging between 250 and 450 kilometres.





These operations notably allowed the Air Force to stay beyond the reach of Chinese HQ-9 air defence systems, highlighting the tactical advantage of long-range precision strike capabilities.





Building on this success, the Air Force has requested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop extended-range versions of the indigenous Astra missile, enhancing its reach to effectively engage targets beyond 200 kilometres.





This development is central to boosting India’s autonomous missile capabilities. Alongside this, the IAF is evaluating the potential acquisition of Russia’s R-37 missile, well-regarded for its long-range performance and ability to offer India a strategic edge in air-to-air combat scenarios against both Western and northern adversaries.





Further strengthening its air defence framework, the IAF has urged DRDO to accelerate Project Kusha, which aims to develop a long-range air defence missile system.





This complements plans to acquire two more squadrons of the Russian-produced S-400 air defence system, contingent on production capabilities from the manufacturer.





The S-400 system has already proved its strategic value by compelling adversarial aircraft to alter operational tactics significantly, forcing them to either fly deep within their own territories or adopt low-altitude flight profiles to evade detection and engagement.





In a notable operational milestone, the S-400 successfully intercepted and destroyed a spy plane at a record distance exceeding 300 kilometres.





In a comprehensive military enhancement blueprint submitted to the government, the IAF outlined plans for the induction of Rafale fighter jets, the integration of fifth-generation aircraft, and incorporation of a broad spectrum of long-range precision strike and air defence weapons.





These steps are aimed at reinforcing India’s combat readiness and maintaining a strong deterrent posture for future conflicts, underscoring the IAF’s commitment to technological advancement and strategic autonomy in the evolving defence landscape.





Based On India Today Report







