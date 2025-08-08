



Dates for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for the annual India-Russia summit in 2025 are "almost" finalised, according to National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, following his recent trip to Moscow.





Although both Indian and Russian officials have indicated a commitment to the summit this year, no specific date has been officially announced. Reports earlier suggested an August time-frame, but official sources have clarified that such reports are incorrect, and neither Doval nor Russian officials have confirmed a concrete time or date for the visit.





The current consensus among Indian agencies and multiple sources is that the visit is likely to take place toward the end of this year, possibly in November or December, though this is yet to be formally disclosed.





Doval's visit involved strategic discussions with Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Security Council Secretary, covering energy and defence cooperation—key pillars of the historic India-Russia relationship. Doval highlighted that summit-level meetings have historically been watershed moments for the bilateral partnership, providing direction and impetus to cooperation in critical areas, especially under the current global uncertainties.





Both parties underscored the significance of their "special and privileged strategic partnership," rooted in mutual respect, equal consideration of each other's interests, and a shared desire for a unifying international agenda.





This summit is also set against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical and economic tensions between India and the United States, particularly over India's continued energy and defence imports from Russia amidst U.S.-led sanctions.





The U.S., under President Trump, recently escalated tariffs on Indian exports, adding to the complexity of India's foreign policy choices and the timing of the Putin visit. India hopes that developments such as an anticipated Trump-Putin meeting and progress in Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations might ease some of these tensions, which have also affected India's U.S. ties. Doval was briefed in Moscow about ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the U.S. and Russia, further highlighting the intersection of global and bilateral agenda items during this period.





The anticipated Modi-Putin summit is expected to yield "tangible and substantial" outcomes, reinforcing and potentially expanding the strategic scope of India-Russia relations amid global volatility. In expressing appreciation for Russia's support after recent terror incidents in India, Doval emphasised the enduring value India places on its partnership with Russia, especially in context of defence and security collaboration.





While the formal dates for President Putin's visit to India have not yet been revealed, the summit is described by both sides as imminent and nearly finalised, reflecting its critical importance in the current international context and the resilience of the India-Russia strategic partnership.





Based On TOI Report







