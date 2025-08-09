



Amber Wings, a Chennai-based aerospace start-up incubated at IIT Madras, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India Type Certification for its ATVA-1 cargo drone.





This certification marks the ATVA-1 as the first hybrid cargo drone in India to receive such approval specifically for commercial cargo operations, setting a new benchmark in the country’s drone and logistics sector.





The ATVA-1 drone has been rigorously developed through six design iterations and extensive research and development efforts, demonstrating a high standard of safety, reliability, and readiness for large-scale deployment across diverse sectors.





The DGCA certification authorises the ATVA-1 for commercial use 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including night operations. This opens new possibilities for high-frequency last-mile deliveries within India, particularly benefiting sectors like e-commerce, healthcare logistics (such as rapid delivery of medicines, vaccines, and blood), postal services, and manufacturing.





By enabling faster and more cost-effective logistics solutions, the drone has the potential to improve delivery speeds and accessibility, especially in remote and challenging terrains.





Amber Wings is one of the few Indian drone manufacturers with multiple DGCA-certified drone platforms, including their agricultural drone model, Vihaa. This positions the company as a pioneer in India’s growing drone industry, which is projected to be worth over ₹5,000 crore by 2030 according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.





The company’s approach aligns with the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative, emphasising the development of domestic technological capabilities, intellectual property, and high-tech jobs.





The ATVA-1 is designed to revolutionize logistics by delivering an autonomous and self-driving logistics future, reducing operational costs by minimizing the need for extensive ground infrastructure for deliveries.





Amber Wings has announced plans for immediate commercial deployment following the certification, with initial contracts already secured in medical logistics and postal sectors, focusing first on specific routes and controlled environments. The company is also working on the next-generation platform, ATVA-2, to carry payloads over 6 kg for larger bulk logistics needs, pending further certification.





Amber Wings’ success in securing DGCA certification for the ATVA-1 is regarded as a landmark achievement that not only enhances India’s drone technology ecosystem but also places the country on the global map for drone innovation and manufacturing.





This breakthrough is expected to be disruptive in aerial cargo transportation, redefining standards at home and internationally, and supporting the growth and scalability of drone-enabled logistics services across various critical sectors.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







