



Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading Indian industrial and engineering conglomerate, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Delhi-based start-up Green Aero Propulsion to develop indigenous micro turbojet engines aimed at powering military drones.





This partnership, formalised in July 2025, marks a significant advancement in India's defence manufacturing and aerospace capabilities by focusing on indigenous engine technology tailored for high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





L&T Precision Engineering and Systems division, which has over three decades of experience servicing the Indian Armed Forces and collaboration with agencies like DRDO, brings extensive manufacturing proficiency to the collaboration.





Green Aero, founded in 2023, has quickly established itself in jet propulsion innovation, notably achieving a milestone with a hydrogen-powered jet engine test in May 2025. The current collaboration is targeted at developing conventional micro turbojet engines for tactical drones rather than alternative propulsion technologies.





The engines under development aim to deliver high thrust-to-weight ratios essential for UAV performance in surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat missions.





They are expected to be compact, lightweight, and capable of thrust output competitive with international benchmarks, such as the PBS TJ150 engine, which produces approximately 1,500 Newtons of thrust.





The resulting drones powered by these engines could achieve speeds close to 450 km/h and operational ranges exceeding 200 km, thus providing enhanced operational flexibility and quick response capabilities for India's military.





L&T plans to integrate these engines into its own range of tactical UAVs, including fixed-wing and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) models, for which it has already secured design approval from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC).





This indigenous propulsion development aligns with India's strategic goal of achieving self-reliance in critical aerospace technologies, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and strengthening the nation's defence posture through advanced domestic innovation.





This strategic cooperation combines L&T's manufacturing strength with Green Aero's specialised propulsion expertise to produce cutting-edge indigenous micro turbojet engines.





It is expected to boost India's military UAV capabilities with superior performance engines designed and manufactured within the country, underscoring a significant milestone in India's pursuit of defence technology self-sufficiency.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







