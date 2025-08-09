



Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Police successfully busted a terrorist hideout in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest on August 7, 2025, acting on specific intelligence inputs. The operation resulted in the seizure of a grenade, a pistol, one magazine, nine rounds of ammunition, and medical supplies. An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg Police Station, and investigations are currently ongoing.





This crackdown comes amid ongoing heightened counter-terrorism efforts in the region. On the same day, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir. He was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational readiness, and ongoing operations, commending the resilience and steadfastness of the troops committed to regional peace and security.





Separately, in Punjab, India’s Anti-Gangster Task Force foiled a major terror attack planned by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International operatives. Acting on credible intelligence, the force recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Tarn Taran district before it could be used in subversive activities.





In summary, the Baramulla Police's bust of the terrorist hideout in Gogaldara-Danwas forest is part of a broader intensification of security measures and intelligence-driven operations targeting terrorism and violent threats in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring parts of India. Further details from the ongoing investigation in the Baramulla case are awaited.





Based on ANI Report







