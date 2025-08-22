



Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, is set to embark on a significant official visit to Algeria next week, marking his first overseas tour following the emphatic success of Operation Sindoor.





The operation, launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives, was a decisive punitive military campaign aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control and penetrating deeper into Pakistan.





General Dwivedi’s forthcoming engagement with Algeria comes against the backdrop of India’s growing strategic outreach and aligns with New Delhi’s wider diplomatic-military initiatives, which have recently included visits by President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief of Defence Staff to Algiers.





His agenda during the trip is expected to be multi-faceted, centring on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, widening the scope of training exchanges, and enhancing collaboration in capability development.





Algeria, with its reliance on equipment platforms largely comparable to those used by India, provides an opportune partner for operational expertise sharing, technical support, and long-term maintenance collaborations.





Both sides are also anticipated to explore avenues for joint defence industrial ventures, especially in modernisation, logistics, and weapons/equipment support, signalling a shift toward deeper defence partnership with Africa’s largest country in terms of geography.





General Dwivedi will, in addition, present India’s uncompromising stance on terrorism and articulate the country’s vision of “zero tolerance” against extremist violence during his deliberations with Algerian counterparts, while also sharing perspectives on emerging regional and global security challenges.





These discussions are expected to open pathways for enhanced trust, greater interoperability, and pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries—fortifying India’s security footprint and political influence in the African continent. Dwivedi’s Algeria visit also follows his recent high-level diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Ambassador P. Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and Abhay Thakur, India’s Ambassador to Myanmar.





These deliberations touched upon India’s role in peacekeeping missions, the evolving geostrategic environment in Southeast Asia, and ways to strengthen Indo-Myanmar defence ties while simultaneously advancing peacebuilding through a mix of diplomacy and military cooperation.





Alongside these expansive international engagements, the Army Chief continues to emphasise modernisation and efficiency within the Indian Army’s operational structure. Just a day prior to the announcement of his Algeria visit, Gen. Dwivedi inaugurated two pioneering digital applications specifically designed to better support the Military Engineering Services (MES).





These apps—MES Integrated Monitoring and Management Software for Arbitration (MIMAMSA) and the Electronic Measurement Book (e-MB)—have been developed in collaboration with private sector partners, Settlez ADR Institute Pvt Ltd and ILEX Softhub Pvt Ltd. The technological integration heralds a paradigm shift in operational efficiency, dispute resolution, and data management within MES.





The combined impact of these initiatives—strategic international outreach, strengthening of defence diplomacy, and enhancement of operational systems—reinforces the multifaceted role being played by the Indian Army under General Dwivedi’s leadership.





His upcoming Algeria visit, therefore, is not only symbolic of India’s growing military-diplomatic prominence but also a continuation of the Army’s expanding global footprint in tandem with India’s foreign policy objectives.





Based On ANI Report







