



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron recently held a productive telephonic conversation, reaffirming their strong strategic partnership while focusing on some of the most urgent global challenges.





According to Modi, the leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, emphasising the pressing need for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution in both regions.





The discussion highlighted their shared concern over the geopolitical instability fuelling humanitarian crises, security threats, and economic disruptions. Modi described the conversation as "very good" and reiterated India’s commitment alongside France to uphold dialogue, cooperation, and multilateralism in addressing global conflicts.





This exchange comes at a critical time, when both leaders have been increasingly proactive in global diplomacy, with India advocating for strategic autonomy and France seeking stronger engagement with Indo-Pacific and global partners.





The conversation also coincided with heightened diplomatic tensions involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Macron. Earlier this week, Macron faced sharp criticism from Netanyahu, who, in a letter reported by AFP, accused the French President of fuelling antisemitism in France by calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state.





Netanyahu alleged that Macron’s stance amounted to appeasement, strengthening Hamas and exacerbating hostility towards French Jews. He insisted that France must act decisively against antisemitism ahead of September 23, the Jewish New Year, noting what he called a “surge” in antisemitism within France following Macron’s statement.





The French government, however, strongly and swiftly rejected these allegations. The Elysée Palace issued a firm response, describing Netanyahu’s accusations as both “abject” and “erroneous.” French authorities stressed that France has always upheld and will continue to uphold its responsibility toward protecting Jewish citizens.





Paris warned against conflating legitimate political debate with antisemitism, underscoring that the situation requires “seriousness and responsibility, not conflation and manipulation.” With this clear rebuttal, France sought to emphasise its dual commitment: continuing to support Israel’s right to security while also calling for a sustainable political solution that accommodates Palestinian aspirations.





The timing of Modi and Macron’s discussion is notable, as it reflects a convergence of perspectives between India and France on promoting peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy rather than escalation. Both leaders have maintained balanced approaches toward the Ukraine war, advocating respect for sovereignty while also calling for negotiated settlements.





Similarly, in West Asia, their emphasis remains on fostering security while acknowledging humanitarian concerns and the need for long-term stability.





The India–France strategic partnership, which spans defence, space, clean energy, climate action, and technology, thus continues to play an increasingly important role in global governance at a moment defined by conflict, polarisation, and shifting international alignments.





Based On India Today Report







