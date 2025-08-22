



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is on the path of a historic transformation with a strong emphasis on indigenisation, fleet modernisation, and the integration of advanced technologies. Central to this transition will be the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, which is set to form the backbone of the IAF’s fighter fleet.





With 220 TEJAS MK-1 and TEJAS MK-1A variants already planned for induction, along with an additional 180 TEJAS Mk2 fighters, the TEJAS program is steadily evolving into a cornerstone of India’s air power.





These jets will effectively replace legacy platforms such as the SEPECAT Jaguar strike aircraft, the Mirage-2000 multi-role fighters, and the MiG-29UPG fleet, all of which have been vital to the IAF but are nearing the end of their service lives. The induction of large numbers of TEJAS fighters not only strengthens the IAF’s operational capability but also significantly enhances India’s self-reliance in the defence sector.





Alongside the TEJAS series, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which currently forms the bulk of the IAF’s combat strength, is also undergoing a major technological leap. Out of the current 259 aircraft in service, 160 will be upgraded to the advanced “Super Sukhoi” standard, bringing in enhancements in avionics, sensors, weapon systems, and electronic warfare capabilities to ensure relevance in modern air combat.





The remaining Su-30MKIs will gradually be phased out as part of the fleet modernisation plan. Complementing this will be the introduction of 120 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth multi-role fighter, which will equip the IAF with cutting-edge capabilities in air dominance, precision strike, and survivability in contested environments.





Despite these major inductions, the IAF’s long-standing goal of achieving sanctioned squadron strength still necessitates an additional 114 Medium Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). Considering both operational needs and the success of the current French-origin fighters, the Dassault Rafale emerges as the strongest contender for this requirement, likely cementing France’s role as a key defence partner.





Alongside foreign procurement, India’s partnership with General Electric (GE) has yielded tangible progress in the propulsion domain. Supply chain challenges for the GE F404 engines powering TEJAS MK-1 variants have now been fully resolved, ensuring steady production and delivery.





Moreover, the Transfer of Technology (ToT) program for the more powerful GE F414 engines, which will power the TEJAS Mk2 and potentially the AMCA prototypes, is progressing smoothly, reinforcing India’s ability to sustain indigenous fighter production at scale.





The cumulative effect of these inductions and upgrades will be an IAF equipped with a diverse yet technologically cohesive fighter fleet, blending indigenous innovations with select foreign platforms.





By the mid-2030s, the Indian Air Force is projected to operate a potent mix of TEJAS MK-1/TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS Mk2, Super Sukhoi, AMCA, and Rafale fighters, collectively designed to cover the entire spectrum of modern air warfare.





With this transformative roadmap, India is not only addressing its capability gaps but also laying a strong foundation for indigenous defence manufacturing, ensuring long-term self-reliance and strategic autonomy in the aerospace domain.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







