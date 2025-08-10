



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s recent detailed revelations about Operation Sindoor offer an unprecedented and comprehensive account of one of India’s most consequential air operations against Pakistan.





In a widely watched address at the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, Singh confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a record-breaking feat by shooting down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large airborne surveillance aircraft, likely an AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) or an ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) platform.





This engagement, according to Singh, constitutes the largest-ever surface-to-air kill at a range of about 300km—demonstrating the IAF’s technological leap and highlighting the operational effectiveness of India’s recently-inducted S-400 air defence system.





Singh described Operation Sindoor as a mission of both symbolic and strategic magnitude. Referring to Pakistan’s Sargodha air base—long regarded in Indian military circles as a symbol of the adversary’s air power—Singh recounted that generations of IAF personnel had “grown up in our Air Force, dreaming about days” when they would have the opportunity to strike it. Operation Sindoor delivered on that aspiration when IAF assets targeted the Sargodha airfield, along with several key Pakistani military installations.





The strikes under Operation Sindoor were meticulously planned and executed with an emphasis on precision and the minimisation of collateral damage. For instance, at Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, an F-16 hangar was half-destroyed, causing damage to multiple aircraft, including some F-16s reportedly undergoing maintenance.





The IAF also struck and destroyed command-and-control centres in Murid and Chaklala and neutralised at least six critical radar sites. Singh confirmed that intelligence indicated the simultaneous presence of a Pakistani AEW&C aircraft and several F-16 jets in one of the targeted hangars, amplifying the operation’s impact on Pakistan’s air surveillance and combat capabilities.





Situational awareness and advanced long-range strike capabilities were key to the mission’s success. Singh displayed post-strike satellite imagery of the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, demonstrating that IAF’s munitions had struck with high accuracy and minimal civilian harm—adjoining buildings remained largely undamaged, a significant improvement in battle damage assessment capabilities compared to prior operations like the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.





This careful approach not only maximised operational results but also addressed prior challenges in communicating successes to the public.





Technologically, the S-400 missile system played a pivotal role, with Singh hailing it as a “game-changer.” Its extended range and integrated air defence capabilities denied Pakistani aircraft the opportunity to employ stand-off munitions, such as long-range glide bombs, effectively shutting down their offensive options.





The technological edge provided by the S-400, along with other Indian air defence assets, kept Pakistani assets largely at bay throughout the brief but intense hostilities.





Singh emphasised that political resolve and operational autonomy were decisive. The IAF received clear directives from national leadership, with “no restrictions put on us,” and enjoyed full freedom in planning and executing strikes. He credited both the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) structure and the role of the National Security Advisor (NSA) in synchronising efforts across the armed services and intelligence community, ensuring the military could act swiftly and cohesively.





Lasting less than four days, the high-tempo operational campaign of Operation Sindoor inflicted “so much damage that it was clear to them [Pakistan] that if they continued, they are going to pay for it more and more,” according to Singh. This realisation led Pakistan to quickly relay a request for talks to India’s DGMO, a move that precipitated the de-escalation of hostilities.





Reflecting on lessons from the 2019 Balakot strikes—in which the lack of on-the-ground imagery led to scepticism at home and abroad—Singh said the IAF took steps in Operation Sindoor to ensure battle damage could be visually and credibly documented. Satellite imagery and locally sourced media provided clear evidence of IAF achievements, helping to “take care of that ghost of Balakot.”





Singh also acknowledged the necessity of knowing when to pause—asserting that India’s decision to halt strikes after achieving its primary objectives was both mature and prudent, despite internal voices calling for escalation. He stated, “Once we achieved our objective, we should have looked for all windows of opportunity to stop...The nation has taken a good decision.”





Operation Sindoor showcased the Indian Air Force’s leap in precision warfare, real-time intelligence, and extended-range capabilities, while also highlighting the integration of high-level strategic command and political will. The operation stands as a landmark for the IAF, demonstrating both operational prowess and strategic maturity in the face of high-stakes conflict.





Based On ET News Report











